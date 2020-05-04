Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah have donated $100,000 to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support COVID-19 response.

Jim and Sarah Harbaugh and their family. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan supports families and individuals in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

“My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact,” Harbaugh wrote in a statement. “We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that’s why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able.”

United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund was launched in mid-March and has raised more than $15 million in donations.

For more information on United Way or to donate go to UnitedWaySEM.org.

More: 'I hate image': Five-star QB J.J. McCarthy will bring hard work, vision, discipline to Michigan