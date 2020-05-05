Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield debuts at No. 14 on the first Big Board for the 2021 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Jalen Mayfield (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

“There is some projection here because Mayfield has only started 13 college games at right tackle,” Kiper says. “But I really liked what I saw from him in the biggest games, including when he was lined up against No. 2 overall pick Chase Young in the Wolverines' loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale. Mayfield has some upside, and I'll be watching closely this season.”

Mayfield, a junior from Grand Rapids Catholic Central, was ranked the No. 3 player in Michigan on the 2018 Detroit News Blue Chip list.

The top three players on Kiper’s Big Board are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

In Kiper’s position rankings, Michigan’s Ben Mason is the No. 1 fullback and Kwity Paye is the No. 5 defensive end.

