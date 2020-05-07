Chase Winovich (Photo: Winslow Townson, AP)

Chase Winovich, who had 5.5 sacks in his rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2019, had hernia surgery in February, he told the Boston Globe.

The rehab appears to have gone well as Winovich is active and lifting weights, according to the report.

The All-Big Ten first team defensive end from Michigan was drafted by the Patriots in the third round. He played in all 16 games for the Patriots, with 26 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

