Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has never been hesitant to challenge the rules that govern college athletics, particularly football. During this stay-at-home time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harbaugh has designed three proposals that could re-shape the future for college football players by giving them more control over their careers.

Among the proposals, Harbaugh suggests a player can declare for the NFL Draft after any season. If he is not selected in the first 224 picks of the draft, he could choose to return to college with his eligibility intact or sign an NFL free-agent contract and move on.

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Harbaugh shared his thoughts Thursday afternoon in what he titled: “An Open Letter to the College Football Community,” an opportunity, he suggested, to encourage discussion of the “evolving issues facing intercollegiate football.” He wrote it is not unreasonable for college football players to feel their futures in professional football are hindered “given the rules currently in place.”

This certainly is not the first time Harbaugh has waded into the world of college football reform. Since taking over as head coach of his alma mater in 2015, Harbaugh has challenged the NCAA several times, questioning the rules of the governing body of college athletics.This time, he also challenges the NFL for its rule that players can only be eligible for the NFL Draft with a minimum of three years in college football.

Most recently, he has been a vocal proponent of a one-time transfer rule for football players and all student-athletes, sharing that opinion last July at the Big Ten football media days. He also supports Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation. Early on after becoming Michigan head coach, he ignited controversy when he found a loophole in the NCAA rules and created satellite camps, and then also found an opportunity to take his team on spring trips overseas.

In his latest thoughts, he said there are “early bloomers” who can compete at an earlier age in the NFL. Harbaugh’s plan would make adjustments for current and future student-athletes that allow them to have more discretion when it comes to their transition to pro football.

Harbaugh, in the first proposal, says a player can declare for the NFL Draft after any season – it is an NFL rule that restricts draft eligibility to athletes with a minimum of three years of college football. If the player is not selected in the first 224 picks, he can sign as a free agent or return to school with his eligibility intact, as long as he hasn’t received money from an agent.

Jim Harbaugh and former Michigan QB Shea Patterson. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The second proposal “promotes higher education as a top priority,” he wrote and offers the player who leaves college before graduating and signs an NFL contract to complete his degree during or after his pro career. The university would pay for the education based on how long he played in college. Harbaugh uses as an example a player who completed one year of college is entitled to a year of additional paid schooling. Also, a player who completed four years in college also can receive one year of fully funded education.

As outlined in his third proposal, Harbaugh wants the rules to allow a student-athlete and his family to consult with lawyers and agents before signing a pro contract as long as he doesn’t receive compensation. His feeling is that players should be armed with as much knowledge as possible while considering pursing a pro career.

There are other considerations that Harbaugh mentioned to further discussion on how best to improve the college football player experience, including five years of eligibility without a redshirt. He also believes the rule limiting programs to a combined maximum of 25 scholarships annually for incoming freshmen and transfers should be eliminated.

Harbaugh, who said these are his views and not necessarily those of the university, thanked his father, longtime coach Jack Harbaugh, and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel for their input as he formulated his proposals.

“I welcome all concerned to participate in a meaningful discussion and I also welcome the opportunity to participate,” Harbaugh said at the letter’s conclusion.