Michigan added a second linebacker to its 2021 football recruiting class Saturday with the commitment Saturday of Tyler McLaurin, a three-star prospect from Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker picked the Wolverines from a top five that also included Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Linebacker Tyler McLaurin verbally committed to Michigan on Saturday. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

McLaurin earlier told Allen Trieu of 247Sports, who also is a Detroit News contributor, he likes what Michigan offers both athletically and academically.

“What’s important about (Michigan), me and my family find them a well-rounded society,” McLaurin told Trieu. “A lot of good people there trying to make you a better person in the long run with the alumni connections there. They’re also a very good educational school, which gives you the best of both worlds with good academics and good football.”

McLaurin is the No. 37 outside linebacker prospect in the country for 2021, according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 11 prospect overall in the state of Illinois. He is the 12th commitment in Michigan's 2021 class, which as of Saturday afternoon was ranked No. 11 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite.