Ariana Wiggins, a point guard ranked the No. 30 player in the nation for 2021 by ESPN, committed to the Michigan women’s basketball program on Saturday.

Wiggins, from Heritage Christian in Indianapolis, is the first commitment in coach Kim Barnes Arico’s 2021 class.

Ariana Wiggins (Photo: ProspectsNation.com)

“I chose to attend University of Michigan because they are a global academic giant and school is always a priority for me,” Wiggins told ProspectsNation.com. “The future of their basketball program is bright and I want to be a part of their growing legacy.”

Wiggins averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Heritage Christian during her junior season, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Michigan finished 21-11 last season (10-8 Big Ten), losing to Ohio State in the semifinals of the conference tournament before the NCAA women’s tournament was cancelled.