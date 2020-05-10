Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Three-star safety Rod Moore commits to Michigan football for 2021
The Detroit News
Published 3:19 p.m. ET May 10, 2020 | Updated 4:42 p.m. ET May 10, 2020
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Moore is ranked the No. 22 safety in the country in the 2021 class, and No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Ohio. He had offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Kentucky and Maryland, among others.
As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan's class is ranked No. 8 in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 4 in the Big Ten.
