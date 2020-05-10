The Michigan football program picked up its second verbal commitment in as many days Sunday.

Rod Moore, a three-star safety from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, announced he'd join the Woverines' 2021 recruiting class.

Rod Moore, a safety from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, verbally committed to Michigan on Sunday. (Photo: 247Sports)

Moore's commitment follows a pledge Saturday from three-star Illinois linebacker Tyler McLaurin, giving Michigan 13 members in the class. Moore is also the second player from Northmont to commit to the class, following receiver Markus Allen, who committed last month.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Moore is ranked the No. 22 safety in the country in the 2021 class, and No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Ohio. He had offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Kentucky and Maryland, among others.

As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan's class is ranked No. 8 in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 4 in the Big Ten.