Michigan's men's basketball program received an Academic Progress Rate Public Recognition Award from the NCAA for the ninth straight year.

The men's basketball program was one of eight Michigan athletic programs to earn top APR honors on Tuesday, as Public Recognition Awards go to the teams who posted multiyear APR scores that ranked in the top 10% in their respective sports.

Michigan’s women’s basketball program also earned the honor that covers the four-year period from 2015-16 to 2018-19, making the Wolverines one of two Big Ten schools to earn awards in both men’s and women’s basketball.

Michigan softball and women's golf have received recognition for six straight years, while baseball has garnered honors for a fourth year in a row and women’s tennis for three consecutive years. Men’s lacrosse and men’s swimming and diving also received top APR awards this year.

APR is an NCAA measure used to track academic progress of student-athletes in real time. Eligibility, retention and graduation are all part of the metric used to determine each team's score. High-performing teams receiving awards posted APR scores ranging from 987 to a perfect 1,000.

Multiyear scores for all Division I sports teams will be released later this month.