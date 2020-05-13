Michigan 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
Fullscreen
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Fullscreen
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It hasn’t been difficult for Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey to stay sharp while home in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    After all, he is working out with his father, Ed, a longtime Denver Broncos receiver and Super Bowl champion and now the head coach at Northern Colorado; brother Christian, the Carolina Panthers’ All-Pro running back; and younger brother, Luke, a sophomore quarterback at Nebraska.

    In an ESPN.com story about Christian McCaffrey, reporter David Newton got some insight from Dylan, a Michigan junior, into how they’re all staying in football shape. The brothers work out daily at a park next to their home, and Ed McCaffrey will run routes for Dylan and Luke.

    "It's awesome," Dylan told ESPN.com in a story published this week. "It allows me to train at the highest level I possibly can, which is tough for a lot of people during this time."

    The family clearly has benefited from being together.

    "It's provided us with a good situation for the time, even though each one of us would love to be with our teammates," Dylan said. "Never in a million years would we have come home for this long and have the opportunity to do this if the world wasn't, unfortunately, the way it is right now.

    "I don't know if we have all sat down and focused on football like this, probably ever."

    They often break down film together and share opinions, but that sharing stops when it comes to their individual team virtual meetings and playbooks.

    "A little hesitant to just dish that out," Dylan told ESPN.com. "I'll give my dad a few golden plays every now and then, but it's almost like a sacred text between buildings. You don't do that very much."

    More: Michigan doctor huddles with Big Ten task force on best prescription to kick off amid pandemic

    Ed McCaffrey keeps the competition high between the quarterback brothers, Dylan and Luke. He has them throw from different distances into a garbage can.

    "When (Luke) won, I don't know if I spoke to him about it the rest of the day," Dylan said.

    This time away from Michigan, away from an important spring practice period that would have given McCaffrey and Joe Milton a chance to hone their knowledge of the offense as they compete to replace Shea Patterson, the starter the last two seasons, has offered perspective.

    “It's unfortunate, it's a negative circumstance," Dylan said. "However, it definitely paints a picture of what's really, truly important in life and what would hurt you if you lost something right now. It would be the people you love."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE