According to 247Sports analyst Blair Angulo, who covers recruiting in the Mountain Region, Michigan is on a good path with Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville, a four-star prospect ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 9 strongside end in the country.

“Michigan appears to be in a great spot right now given his long-standing relationship with coach Shaun Nua and the university’s academic appeal,” Angulo said. “Somerville was hoping to make a commitment on June 20 for his mother’s birthday, but intends to take his time a bit more and hopes to be able to take a couple visits.”

Quintin Somerville of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect who had 29 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a junior. (Photo: Brice Marich, The Michigan Insider)

Somerville is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect who had 29 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a junior.

He said he talks to Nua, defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh regularly. He hopes to take an official visit to Michigan, but with visits currently shut down, does know when that will be.

For Michigan, they would love to team an edge-rusher like Somerville with Dominick Giudice out of New Jersey, who already has committed and had 24 sacks a year ago.

“Somerville is a high-energy defensive line prospect with some nice upside given his positional versatility and motor,” Angulo said. “He’s been featured in a number of ways at Saguaro, and has made an impact since he was a freshman on a team that captured a state crown. He sheds blocks well, displays great gap awareness and can apply pressure in the backfield.”

Washington, Georgia, Utah, Arizona State and Florida State are some of the other schools who have offered Somerville and are considered to be among the competition for Michigan.

He visited Michigan for their spring game a year ago. That was his last trip to campus.

Highly regarded West Coast athlete offered

Michigan is the latest offer for Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany wide receiver/defensive back Jaylin Smith.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Smith has 11 other offers, including Clemson, Texas, USC, Arizona State and Auburn.

The Trojans are currently considered the team to beat for Smith.

4-star sophomore offered

Caleb Burton, a class of 2022 wide receiver at Del Valle (Texas) has been offered by Michigan.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound Burton is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 6 wide receiver in the country in his class.

Burton now has 35 offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Stanford.

He was an all-district selection as both a freshman and sophomore. He had 83 receptions for 1,491 yards and 18 touchdowns combined in those years. His father, Charles Burton, currently the head coach at Del Valle, played at Syracuse.

