Michigan 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
Fullscreen
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Fullscreen
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    According to 247Sports analyst Blair Angulo, who covers recruiting in the Mountain Region, Michigan is on a good path with Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville, a four-star prospect ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 9 strongside end in the country.

    “Michigan appears to be in a great spot right now given his long-standing relationship with coach Shaun Nua and the university’s academic appeal,” Angulo said. “Somerville was hoping to make a commitment on June 20 for his mother’s birthday, but intends to take his time a bit more and hopes to be able to take a couple visits.”

    Somerville is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect who had 29 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a junior.

    He said he talks to Nua, defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh regularly. He hopes to take an official visit to Michigan, but with visits currently shut down, does know when that will be.

    For Michigan, they would love to team an edge-rusher like Somerville with Dominick Giudice out of New Jersey, who already has committed and had 24 sacks a year ago.

    “Somerville is a high-energy defensive line prospect with some nice upside given his positional versatility and motor,” Angulo said. “He’s been featured in a number of ways at Saguaro, and has made an impact since he was a freshman on a team that captured a state crown. He sheds blocks well, displays great gap awareness and can apply pressure in the backfield.”

    Washington, Georgia, Utah, Arizona State and Florida State are some of the other schools who have offered Somerville and are considered to be among the competition for Michigan.

    He visited Michigan for their spring game a year ago. That was his last trip to campus.

    Highly regarded West Coast athlete offered

    Michigan is the latest offer for Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany wide receiver/defensive back Jaylin Smith.

    The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Smith has 11 other offers, including Clemson, Texas, USC, Arizona State and Auburn.

    The Trojans are currently considered the team to beat for Smith.

    4-star sophomore offered

    Caleb Burton, a class of 2022 wide receiver at Del Valle (Texas) has been offered by Michigan.

    The 6-foot-0, 165-pound Burton is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 6 wide receiver in the country in his class.

    Burton now has 35 offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Stanford.

    He was an all-district selection as both a freshman and sophomore. He had 83 receptions for 1,491 yards and 18 touchdowns combined in those years. His father, Charles Burton, currently the head coach at Del Valle, played at Syracuse.

    More information

    Quintin Somerville profile

    Jaylin Smith profile

    Caleb Burton profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE