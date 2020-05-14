It didn’t take long for Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern to find a new home in the Big Ten.

Eastern announced his commitment to Michigan on Twitter on Thursday, just two days after he entered the transfer portal.

Nojel Eastern (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

The 6-foot-7 guard was a staple in Purdue’s rotation during his three-year career in West Lafayette, appearing in 37 games as a freshman and starting 62 games over the past two seasons.

Eastern is a high-level defender who is still trying to find his offensive game. He averaged 4.9 points and four rebounds last season, which was a step back from his sophomore campaign when he averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Eastern is a traditional transfer, meaning he likely will have to sit out next season – unless he receives a waiver – before playing his final year in 2021-22.

Michigan is set to lose Mike Smith, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers and possibly Franz Wagner after the 2020-21 season, and Eastern will bring experience to what could be a young roster.

With Eastern’s commitment, Michigan has one available scholarship remaining for next season.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins