It didn’t take long for Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern to find a new home in the Big Ten.
Eastern announced his commitment to Michigan on Twitter on Thursday, just two days after he entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-7 guard was a staple in Purdue’s rotation during his three-year career in West Lafayette, appearing in 37 games as a freshman and starting 62 games over the past two seasons.
Eastern is a high-level defender who is still trying to find his offensive game. He averaged 4.9 points and four rebounds last season, which was a step back from his sophomore campaign when he averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Eastern is a traditional transfer, meaning he likely will have to sit out next season – unless he receives a waiver – before playing his final year in 2021-22.
Michigan is set to lose Mike Smith, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers and possibly Franz Wagner after the 2020-21 season, and Eastern will bring experience to what could be a young roster.
With Eastern’s commitment, Michigan has one available scholarship remaining for next season.
jhawkins@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @jamesbhawkins
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments