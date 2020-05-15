The ChadTough Foundation is not letting anything, not even the COVID-19 pandemic that has suspended nearly everything in the state, hinder raising funds and awareness for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a malignant inoperable childhood cancer.

Chad Carr in 2015 (Photo: Jose Juarez, Jose Juarez)

Tammi and Jason Carr created the foundation to honor their son, Chad, who was 5 years old when he passed away from DIPG nearly five years ago. Chad is the grandson of former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr.

Because of the pandemic, the annual Champions for Change Gala, which brings nearly 1,000 together and has raised more than $1 million each year for pediatric brain cancer, had to be canceled. But on Sunday, which is “DIPG Awareness Day,” the Carrs have will host a virtual event to draw attention to this cause.

ChadTough Live: Tougher Together, presented by The M Den, will be streamed online for two hours by accessing chadtough.org beginning at 7 p.m.

As we approach what would have been our gala weekend, we’re excited to host our first virtual event. Please spread the word & don’t forget to tune in! https://t.co/TscJtFHYEgpic.twitter.com/Sxe9yzR7Dd — ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) May 14, 2020

Former Michigan and NFL kicker Jay Feely, now with CBS Sports, will host the event, which will feature appearances from Tammi, Jason and Lloyd Carr, as well as former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge, former Michigan and NFL linebacker Dhani Jones and Chase Winovich, a former Michigan defensive end now with the Patriots, among others.

