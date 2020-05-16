Former Michigan guard Cole Bajema is returning to his home state.

Bajema, a Lynden, Washington native, announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that he’s transferring to Washington.

Cole Bajema (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“First of all, I want to thank the University of Michigan and all the fans for all the support. I am grateful for all the relationships and memories I have made there,” Bajema tweeted. “After careful consideration, I am excited to announced I will be committing to the University of Washington.”

Bajema, a sweet-shooting 6-foot-7 guard, reportedly received interest from numerous West Coast schools like Gonzaga, Washington State, Oregon State and Pepperdine, among others, after he entered the transfer portal on May 5.

He saw limited playing time last season as a freshman under first-year coach Juwan Howard. In 10 appearances off the bench, he tallied 26 points and shot 10-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, in 37 minutes.

A former top-120 recruit and four-star prospect coming out of Lynden (Washington) Christian, Bajema was recruited by former coach John Beilein and chose Michigan over offers from Virginia and Washington.

Bajema has three seasons of eligibility remaining and will have to sit out next season — unless he receives a waiver — before he can compete at Washington, where his sister Kara wrapped up an All-American volleyball career. The Huskies went 15-17 last season and finished in last place in the Pac-12 with a 5-13 mark under third-year coach Mike Hopkins.

Bajema is the third Michigan player to transfer this offseason. Last month, guard David DeJulius committed to Cincinnati and big man Colin Castleton landed at Florida.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins