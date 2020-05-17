Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
    Abigail O’Connor has accumulated on her cell phone during these last two-plus months of the COVID-19 pandemic about 10,000 photos featuring homemade plates of food.

    She’s not, however, compiling a cookbook.

    As Michigan football’s performance dietitian, O’Connor had set the foundation during winter conditioning, teaching the players how to achieve what she calls “the perfect performance plate,” what it should look like, what it should consist of, and why it is important nutritionally.

    But when the University of Michigan suspended everything on campus in mid-March, just as football was about to begin spring practice, O’Connor had to find a creative way to keeps the players, now on their own or back at home with their families, engaged in terms of eating properly. They immediately found ways to stay in shape, using home gyms or things like backpacks full of rocks for strength workouts, but away from a structured training table, how would they maintain their nutrition?

    O’Connor initially sent the players a how-to grocery shop and cook video.

    “I was doing, ‘Look, I'm making chicken noodle soup,’ and I walked through a couple grocery stores or gas stations to show them, ‘This is what's available to you, let's grocery shop together,’ and I'd put it on Instagram or I'd send it to the group chats we had,” O’Connor told The Detroit News. “And crickets. They did not care.

    “But one of the things I told them, we had set this foundation in the winter as to what a performance plate looks like, and I said, ‘You're at home, and you're fending for yourself. Send me a good performance plate, and the best one of the day, I'll put on Instagram.’ They're all for the (social media) clout if I tagged them in a post. Great, right?”

    This didn’t catch on immediately. The first few days, O’Connor received about 30 pictures.

    “Some of the guys were showing off like, ‘I made this breakfast for myself,’ or ‘Look, I made ramen into a performance plate. I added egg.’ This became an entirely athlete-driven thing. Someone would send something in, and I'd respond and say, ‘More greens,’ and then the guys in the group would get on each other, ‘Where are your greens?’ or ‘There's no oranges on your plate.’

    “And it changed from 30 plates a day to 300 plates a day. It’s just me in this group chat with these athletes, and if I get behind, if I'm on a telephone call or a Zoom call, or I'm doing a virtual conference, and I'm not on my phone for an hour, they'll start liking each other's plates, and say something like, ‘I see you, good job.’ I can't pick a plate of the day anymore. It’s impossible.”

    O’Connor gives a certain number of points for the most vegetables on the plate, the most proteins, the most water consumed, and it’s branched out from there, to best presentation, and best meal made for their moms on Mother’s Day.

    “At this point, my vibration on my phone for text messages is turned off because it just doesn't stop,” O’Connor said, laughing. “I could say I came up with this, but they created it to what it is. It's nice to have that. It is a daily interaction with them, and I can see their faces. They'll show me their face, and then they'll show them cooking. It's nice to create almost the semblance of what our interactions would be normally, which is informal and chatty and joking. They're very pleased with themselves, which is why they all think they're winning every day.”

    Some of the players have taken food presentation to a new high. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, for instance, has become very artful when taking photos of his "smoothie bowls."

    "He'll go outside to get good lighting, like like you can tell he thinks, 'It's a masterpiece, and I know it, and I want to show it off,'" O'Connor said laughing.

    O’Connor did share with parents a general outline of the types of things that should be on grocery lists, but the players have done most of their own food preparation. For players who remained on their own in Ann Arbor, she helped them devise shopping plans based on their budgets. She has been impressed with their cooking creativity — she has seen a lot seafood boils — and also that they don't hide if they've had some ice cream.

    During winter conditioning, O’Connor said the focus was on attention to detail and holding each other accountable.

    “Cleaning up the locker room, making sure your shoes are lined up perfectly in the weight room, having the weights all turned the right way — you're finishing your rep turn the weight so that the ‘M’ is facing up,” she said. “Athlete-driven leadership is a huge emphasis, so as we led into this, I don't think we could have planned it better to set us up for this kind of circumstance.

    “They're the ones pushing each other. They're the ones who created this (food challenge) by egging each other on, like, ‘Hey, so and so I haven't seen a plate, send something in’ and ‘boop’ here comes a picture of a water bottle and ‘I'm drinking something.’ I think each group is seeing what they're doing within their group and I think they're proud of that work and that's why they all think they're winning. As a whole, the team is winning because everyone's pushing each other.”

    For her part, O’Connor said in these unusual times she hasn’t been the “food police” and doesn’t harp too much because she knows this is all new for them. Still, they’re taking their new skills and adding to their menus.

    The one food she has seen a lot of that has surprised her is avocado. Trendy avocado toast with red pepper flakes and a poached egg is a big thing among the players.

    “I'm looking at it now and saying, ‘I'm going to add avocado to the training table,’” O’Connor said.

    When the players might return to campus to prepare for the season is unclear, but O’Connor is saving the photos so when she meets with each one individually upon their returns, they can go over where they are in terms of nutrition and where they need to be.

    “The photos are going to inform me a lot about what is going on with them,” she said.

    O’Connor is even considering some new ways to add some fun to training table now that they have these cooking skills, like a team version of the Food Network show “Chopped,” where contestants are given ingredients and they have to prepare a meal. Until then, the photos will keep coming in, the competition is in full force, and O’Connor will continue to be amazed how the players have found a way to grocery shop and cook for themselves.

    “We had a team meeting a couple weeks back and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh's line that kind of resonated was, ‘I could complain about this for minutes, but it would take days for me to show my gratitude for everything I have.’ I've talked with my athletes, and pre-COVID, cooking and grocery shopping were conversations but never a necessity.

    “And now that they're a necessity, it is them flexing a muscle they haven't had to before, and I think it's for the betterment of who they'll be later when they leave Michigan.”

    Michigan 2021 football commitments
    Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
    Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
    Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
    Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
    Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
    Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
    Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
    TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
    Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
    Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
    J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
    Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
    Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
    Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
