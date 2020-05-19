Five Michigan athletic teams have achieved perfect multiyear scores in the 2018-19 Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released Tuesday by the NCAA national office.

Penalty reports for all Division I institutions also were released as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. The report is based on four-year calculations of data from the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years.

Michigan men's and women's basketball, softball, baseball, and women's tennis had perfect scores. The 27 varsity teams scored higher than the threshold required by the NCAA, and Michigan is one of 30 schools from the Bowl Subdivision to earn a multi-year score of 980 or greater in football.

There are 14 Michigan teams with perfect scores for the 2018-19 academic year. Michigan also had 14 perfect scores last year, 19 in 2016-17, 15 in 2015-16, 16 in 2014-15, 24 in 2013-14 and 13 in 2012-13.

The APR measures a team's academic performance and is calculated by reviewing variables such as eligibility, retention and graduation rates of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. To compete in the 2020-21 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR. NCAA member representatives chose the 930 standard because that score predicts a 50 percent graduation rate for the team. Additionally, teams must earn at least a 930 APR to avoid penalties.

Michigan APR scores

► Baseball: 1,000 (multiyear), 1,000 (2018-19)

► Men's basketball: 990, 979

► Women's basketball: 1,000, 1,000

► Men's cross country: 994, 972

► Women's cross country: 996, 987

► Field hockey: 993, 1,000

► Football: 980, 977

► Men's golf: 992, 1,000

► Women's golf: 1,000, 1,000

► Men's gymnastics: 989, 958

► Women's gymnastics: 995, 1,000

► Ice hockey: 983, 977

► Men's lacrosse: 999, 1,000

► Women's lacrosse: 997, 1,000

► Women's rowing: 991, 976

► Men's soccer: 995, 1,000

► Women's soccer: 987, 1,000

► Softball: 1,000, 1,000

► Men's swimming and diving: 998, 1,000

► Women's swimming and diving: 995, 980

► Men's tennis: 994, 978

► Women's tennis: 1,000, 1,000

► Men's track and field: 983, 991

► Women's track and field: 989, 1,000

► Women’s volleyball: 995, 978

► Women's water polo: 973, 974

► Wrestling: 980, 946