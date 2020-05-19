Michigan’s late push for Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown has paid off.

Brown announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he’ll be heading to Ann Arbor to finish his career with the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-5, 220-guard added Michigan as a possible destination last week after he had previously cut his recruitment down to Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU. He reportedly trimmed his final list to the Bulldogs, Illini and Wolverines before making his decision.

Chaundee Brown (Photo: Lynn Hey, Associated Press)

Brown was a three-year starter at Wake Forest and averaged a career-high 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting a career-best 45.6% from the field last season. One of his best performances came against Duke when he recorded 24 points and nine rebounds in an upset win. He played in 23 games, with 15 starts, but missed eight contests with ankle and calf injuries.

Brown, a former top-40 recruit out of Orlando, Florida, saw his offensive production increase year by year with the Demon Deacons. Over 84 career games, he averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, shot 32.8% from 3-point range and made 73 starts.

Barring a waiver or NCAA rule change, Brown has one year of eligibility remaining and would likely have to sit out next season. He entered the transfer portal 10 days before Wake Forest fired head coach Danny Manning on April 25.

If Brown is able to receive a waiver and become immediately eligible for next season, he would provide needed depth after Michigan lost guards David DeJulius and Cole Bajema to the transfer portal and missed out on five-star guard Josh Christopher. He would also step in and play an impact role, either as the starting two guard or first guard off the bench.

If Brown must sit out next season, he’ll give the Wolverines a veteran presence on a young roster that could lack starting experience in 2021-22, especially in the backcourt. Michigan will lose perimeter players Mike Smith, Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers — if he withdraws from the NBA Draft — after the 2020-21 season. Franz Wagner could very well join that group if he decides to leave early to go pro.

As it stands, Brown is the third transfer Michigan has landed this offseason. The Wolverines have already added Smith, a graduate transfer from Columbia, and Purdue wing Nojel Eastern, a sit-out transfer. However, Michigan has yet to officially recognize the addition of Eastern, who announced his commitment last week.

Barring anymore departures, Brown would take up the last available scholarship for next season and would be the final piece for Michigan’s 2020-21 roster.

