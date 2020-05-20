Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he would have no issue playing college football this fall in empty stadiums.

Harbaugh, appearing Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!” with host Mike Greenberg, was asked if he would be comfortable with that option. College athletics were suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is unclear across the country whether students will return to campus this fall and whether or how fall sports can be played.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says he'd be OK with playing college football games in empty stadiums. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

During the interview, Harbaugh discussed the potential for COVID-19 testing for players and coaches from both teams and for officials before every game. But having testing available for fans attending Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the country with a capacity of 107,601, would likely be problematic.

“You could definitely test both teams, you could test the officials and everybody, but can you test 100,000 fans coming into a stadium?” Harbaugh said. “Probably not. Without a vaccine, you probably couldn’t do that.

“To answer your question, heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”

There have been 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 90,340 deaths in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention data, and in Michigan, there have been nearly 52,000 cases and 4,915 deaths.

Harbaugh earlier in the interview mentioned the potential to test all of the participants if there were to be games and how feasible that would be.

“That’s the question on everybody’s mind and thinking you could do that,” Harbaugh said.

Later in the brief interview, “Get Up!’ co-host Jalen Rose, a member of Michigan’s Fab Five basketball team and teammate of current Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard, asked a few questions about the football players.

“Guys are really taking care of their business. Doing it virtually. Staying safe,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody’s healthy and staying safe. I miss the heck out of them. Hopefully we get back and summer brings us some better news.”

He then referenced Howard.

“Juwan has been helping us,” Harbaugh said. “We’re recruiting some football players that also play basketball. We’re getting after it trying to be productive and doing the best we can.”

