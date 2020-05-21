Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win Will Newton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michael Barrett, a former high school quarterback from Georgia who distinguished himself last season at Michigan executing two faked punts, appears to be the heir apparent at the viper position in coordinator Don Brown’s defense.

    Khaleke Hudson, the starter at viper the last three seasons who led Michigan with 101 tackles last year, has moved on to the NFL leaving open a position he had made his own.

    “I’ve seen enough out of Michael Barrett to be excited,” Brown said Thursday in a video conference call with reporters. “Runs 4.51 — that’s fast — at 220 pounds. That’s a good place to start. He’s had a tremendous role model in Khaleke Hudson that showed him the way.

    “He’s worked extremely hard and has a close relationship with (linebackers) Cam McGrone, in particular, and Josh Ross. That chemistry, that camaraderie you search for that allows some groups to be exceptional I think is there.”

    Earlier this year at the NFL combine, Hudson singled out Barrett and Anthony Solomon and said they learned from playing behind him last season.

    “Michigan is going to get great players with them guys,” Hudson said at the combine. “They work hard every single day.”

    This isn’t the first time Brown has mentioned Barrett. Before the Citrus Bowl, he said Barrett, Solomon and freshman William Mohan would be strong candidates to replace Hudson. Brown said then that Barrett would “get first dibs."

    “The nice thing is we have guys behind him that we could give them jobs in different packages to help develop confidence as they’re going through the learning curve of the viper position,” Brown said before the bowl game.

    Mohan enrolled early, but didn’t get to take any reps this spring because practice was canceled more than two months ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “I don't want to put undue pressure on William Mohan,” Brown said. “I think he'll be a very good player. We call him ‘Apache’ but he's a true freshman and he has that kind of ability.

    “We have a number guys at the safety position that it would be smooth as silk to drop them into the viper position if need be. The viper might be, even though there’s a lot of jobs there, I think that might be a little bit easier for guys to grasp than the rover free safety position that we utilize on the back end.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh last year described the ideal player to man the viper position. Based on how Barrett played last season, he seems to be a strong fit.

    “That's a guy that's a really good safety, but he could also have the versatility to be a really good nickel kind of cover guy, but also the abilities of a linebacker and even a pass rusher off the edge,” Harbaugh said last year. “It’s that kinda Swiss Army-knife, Jim-Thorpe-type of player that can do all those different things that are really high level. (They’re) smart because they have to come from different angles, different gaps and can come from anywhere. I think a Troy Polamalu-type player, that kind of mold.”

    Barrett successfully ran two fake punts last season.

    Against Army, Barrett connected with freshman Daxton Hill for a 25-yard pass for a first down on a fake punt. The Wolverines eventually would score that drive. More recently at Maryland, Barrett rushed 14 yards on the fake punt on 4th and 1. Michigan would score on that drive.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE