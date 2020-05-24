Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win Will Newton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    While a return to college football this fall appeared to have gained steam last week, University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel says there won’t be a football season at UM unless students are able to take on-campus classes.

    Schlissel, in remarks appearing in a Wall Street Journal story published Sunday, said he will make the decision soon on how the upcoming school year will look. The University suspended on-campus activities in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "If there is no on-campus instruction then there won't be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan," Schlissel said to the WSJ. He later added he has "some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics (anywhere), at least in the fall."

    How Michigan proceeds with classes, online or in-person, for the fall will be in place for the entire school year, he said.

    “What’s going to be different in January?” Schlissel told the paper.

    This comes on the heels of decisions made last week that strongly suggested a return to college football this fall. The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball to begin June 1 through June 30. The Southeastern Conference said football players can return for voluntary workouts on June 8, while Ohio State football also made a similar announcement last week, saying the Buckeyes can return for voluntary workouts on June 8, and Illinois said its football players can return June 3 for workouts. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, however, on Friday extended the stay-at-home order through June 12.

    Last month, Schlissel said he hoped to have on-campus classes this fall.

    “We’re hoping to have a fall semester,” he said in a story that appeared in The Detroit News. “What I am calling it is a public-health-informed fall semester.”

    Notre Dame plans to start the fall session early and send students home at Thanksgiving. Several schools across the country are considering that type of schedule, while others have said they will maintain online classes.

    “I don’t want to set false expectations,” Schlissel told the WSJ. “They’re really not as declarative as they appear.”

    Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said recently on “The Rich Eisen Show” the school is moving toward playing football this fall.

    “I don’t have the definitive 100% (answer), but things are trending that way, we’re moving in that direction,” Kelly said. “We want to play in the fall. At the end of the day, those decisions will be made by our president and board of trustees, let’s get that straight. But we’re moving in that direction and preparing for those eventualities.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up!” program last week, said he would be just fine playing games in an empty stadium.

    “Heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans,” he said. “If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”

    Harbaugh said players, coaches and officials would have to be tested before games.

    “As it relates to football. If we can get the gyms back open then we can get the guys back in the weight room working out in small groups, social distancing, washing their hands, taking temperatures,” Harbaugh said on Mike Tirico’s NBC show last week. “Eventually you look at playing games. Is that possible? That’s the No. 1 question that our players have and we have, but you can see the path that you could play with players being tested, coaches being tested, referees, and if you test negative, you can participate in the game.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE