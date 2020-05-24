Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
    Michigan has added a four-start linebacker to the 2021 class.

    Junior Colson, from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, announced his commitment Sunday, selecting the Michigan hat from the table with his family beside him. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oregon and LSU were among his finalists.

    “I felt most at home there throughout this process,” Colson said of Michigan in an online interview with Barton Simmons of CBS Sports. “They had been with me since Day 1.

    Michigan now has 14 commitments in the class, including three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Casey Phinney.

    Colson is 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and ranked the No. 2 player in Tennessee and No. 8 at outside linebacker nationally. He said in the brief interview he will play viper in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s system.

    “I will be able to come in and play the viper position just like Jabrill Peppers did (at Michigan), and I believe that fits my skill set the best,” Colson said.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE