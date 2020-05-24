Michigan has added a four-start linebacker to the 2021 class.

Junior Colson, from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, announced his commitment Sunday, selecting the Michigan hat from the table with his family beside him. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oregon and LSU were among his finalists.

Linebacker Junior Colson verbally committed to Michigan on Sunday. (Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

“I felt most at home there throughout this process,” Colson said of Michigan in an online interview with Barton Simmons of CBS Sports. “They had been with me since Day 1.

Michigan now has 14 commitments in the class, including three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Casey Phinney.

The University of Michigan 〽️〽️〽️ Go Blue #GoBluepic.twitter.com/L3jwRPuBiS — Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) May 24, 2020

Colson is 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and ranked the No. 2 player in Tennessee and No. 8 at outside linebacker nationally. He said in the brief interview he will play viper in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s system.

“I will be able to come in and play the viper position just like Jabrill Peppers did (at Michigan), and I believe that fits my skill set the best,” Colson said.

