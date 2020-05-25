The Detroit News' top 20 players in Michigan men's basketball history

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 20 Michigan basketball players of all-time, compiled by James Hawkins.

With most sports still on hold, it’s offered a chance to look back and reflect on the good times.

Over the past two months, there’s been no shortage of unforgettable classic games being re-aired and replays of incredible individual performances that will always live on.

Trey Burke makes a deep 3-pointer for force overtime in an NCAA Tournament regional game against Kansas in 2013. Michigan would go on to win in OT and eventually play in the NCAA championship game. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

The Michigan basketball program has certainly had its share of memorable memories, moments and milestones through the years. Not to mention remarkable players.

With that in mind, we set out to compile a top-20 list of the greatest Wolverines in program history. It’s no easy feat considering Michigan has had 28 first-round NBA Draft selections and 32 players earn All-American honors. As a result, two of the program’s top-10 scorers — LaVell Blanchard and Manny Harris — didn’t even make the cut.

It’s nearly impossible to set a scale to properly weigh the different eras, team success, individual accolades and overall impact. And with a limited number of spots, there’s no question cases and arguments can be made for many Wolverines who were left off the list.

With that said, we did our best to whittle down to the best of the best — the top 20 players to ever wear a Michigan jersey. Let the debate begin.