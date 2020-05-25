Michigan added a second four-star linebacker to its 2021 recruiting class in as many days on Monday when Jaydon Hood pledged to the Wolverines.

Hood (6-1, 215) is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and his commitment followed Sunday’s pledge by four-star linebacker Junior Colson from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood.

Jaydon Hood (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Hood is ranked the No. 11 inside linebacker nationally in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 48 player overall in Florida. Colson is ranked the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country for 2021.

Hood’s 10 finalists were Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, USF, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Miami.

“It was actually a very hard decision between Michigan, Miami, and Minnesota,” Hood told The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb. “It just came down to what scheme I liked, what things I like, and where I feel most comfortable. And the biggest thing for me was coaching stability."

Michigan has 15 commits in its 2021 class and three linebackers, with Tyler McLaurin of Bolingbrook, Ill., joining Hood and Colson.