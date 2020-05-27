Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is No. 20 on Todd McShay’s first Top 32 rankings of prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft (pay site).

The ESPN analyst says Mayfield “is still developing and needs to work on consistency in hand placement, but Mayfield is long and can move, and he will only continue to get stronger. He started 13 games at right tackle last season but also has experience on the left side and with special teams.”

Jalen Mayfield (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Mayfield, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Grand Rapids Catholic Central, was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by conference coaches in 2019.

Mayfield was ranked the No. 3 player in the state on the 2018 Detroit News Blue Chip list, behind Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin (Michigan State) and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan).

Mayfield was ranked No. 14 on Mel Kiper’s first Big Board for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The top three players on McShay's list are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

