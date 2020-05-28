It was not Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's most athletic move. Even he agrees.

Jim Harbaugh's cartwheel was featured at the end of a video posted by Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood. (Photo: Twitter @JaydonHood_7)

In a video posted by linebacker Jaydon Hood accompanying news of his commitment earlier this week to Michigan’s 2021 football class, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and Harbaugh are featured performing cartwheels. Or some version of a cartwheel.

Harbaugh, appearing Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” said he could not comment on recruiting when first asked about the cartwheel, which he performed wearing his signature khaki pants and a Ravens T-shirt. After the question was rephrased, Harbaugh admitted it wasn’t his best performance.

“A little disappointed I didn’t get my legs more up than a 90-degree angle – come on, Jim,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a gymnastics move. I didn’t give myself a very high point grade for that.”

