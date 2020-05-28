Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
    Michigan added a 2021 commitment late Wednesday and now has the No. 5-rated class nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

    Kechaun Bennett, a four-star defensive end from Suffield (Conn.) Academy, announced his commitment via social media. He is Michigan’s third commitment in the last four days and 16th in the 2021 class.

    Bennett, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, is the top-rated player in the state and No. 21 overall at his position. He chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal and Tennessee, among others.

    “I am super excited right now,” Bennett told The Michigan Insider. “This is actually crazy with me going to Michigan, especially being from Connecticut. This is wild.”

    Michigan added two linebackers earlier in the week. Four-star Jaydon Hood out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, announced his commitment on Monday a day after Junior Colson, a four-star from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, committed to Michigan.

