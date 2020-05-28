Michigan added a 2021 commitment late Wednesday and now has the No. 5-rated class nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Kechaun Bennett, a four-star defensive end from Suffield (Conn.) Academy, announced his commitment via social media. He is Michigan’s third commitment in the last four days and 16th in the 2021 class.

Kechaun Bennett (Photo: 247Sports)

Bennett, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, is the top-rated player in the state and No. 21 overall at his position. He chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal and Tennessee, among others.

“I am super excited right now,” Bennett told The Michigan Insider. “This is actually crazy with me going to Michigan, especially being from Connecticut. This is wild.”

Michigan added two linebackers earlier in the week. Four-star Jaydon Hood out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, announced his commitment on Monday a day after Junior Colson, a four-star from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, committed to Michigan.

