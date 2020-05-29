Michigan wing Chaundee Brown is ranked the 12th-best undergraduate transfer of this offseason by CBS Sports.

Like another undergraduate transfer headed to Michigan – Purdue guard Nojel Eastern – there is a chance Brown will not be eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.

Chaundee Brown (Photo: Nell Redmond, AP)

“Brown is a physical wing who is efficient at scoring inside the arc and a solid rebounder,” says David Cobb of CBS Sports. “His case for immediate eligibility is the same as Oliver Sarr's (Kentucky): Wake Forest underwent a coaching change from Danny Manning to Steve Forbes late in the coaching change cycle. Brown would be a welcome addition to the 2020-21 rotation at Michigan after the Wolverines missed out on Isaiah Todd and Josh Christopher late in the recruiting cycle.”

David DeJulius moving from Michigan to Cincinnati is ranked No. 10 on Cobb’s list.

“It's worth wondering whether DeJulius still would have transferred if he'd known that Josh Christopher was going to pick Arizona State over Michigan and that Isaiah Todd was going to turn pro instead of becoming a Wolverine,” Cobb says. “Nonetheless, the former four-star guard is headed to a spot where he should be able to shine. Cincinnati is losing a good bit of production from its 2019-20 roster.”

Among Cobb’s top 15 graduate transfers, Michigan guard Mike Smith (Columbia) is ranked No. 13.