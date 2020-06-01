Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win Will Newton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    College football coaches have had to get creative in terms of recruiting these last few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also when it comes to interacting with their current players.

    Michigan’s position coaches meet with their players on video conferencing, the coaches meet with each other virtually, and there also are big team meetings. Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has taken an inventive approach to his position meetings and has brought in guest speakers, including former Wolverines running back Karan Higdon.

    Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss and Deland McCullough, running backs coach for the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, also have spoken to the Michigan running backs.

    “It's really great for our guys who get a chance to go outside of the walls of (Schembechler Hall) and ask questions of the stuff they wonder about and see what kinds of things are guys preaching, what's really important, or what's this guy like,” Harbaugh said last Friday in a video conference with reporters. “The topics have varied, and we've been really grateful for the time people have spent with us sharing their stories and their wisdom with us.”

    Michigan suspended all on-campus activities in mid-March, and spring football practice was canceled just days before it was supposed to begin. Players have found creative ways to stay in shape while gyms were closed, they’ve had to take care of their nutrition, and they finished their classes while also studying football with their coaches via video group chats.

    Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown have said this process, while not ideal overall, has actually allowed them to get to know recruits and current players better. They’re all communicating more. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said during an online “Get Lit” live chat in early May that while it took some time to adjust to virtual meetings, they will not go away even when there’s a return to on-campus activity.

    Jay Harbaugh said virtual technology will continue to play a role in the coaching process and will change the "standard model" of the profession. He referred to it as a “hybrid approach” to address players in more than one way.

    “That's probably something that will continue to as an interesting carryover as people realize this is a great way to connect with people and bring new insights into your group,” Harbaugh said. “I think moving forward, even if we are physically in the same place, using technology to be able to include some people from elsewhere, some former players, whatever it might be, I think that is pretty cool and something that I am looking forward to.”

    The players have worked on the playbook and gone over plays, but without film to watch from spring practice, there’s been more time to focus on what they’re learning and making sure everyone understands every detail.

    “It's been fun because without there being film to watch that you just did, there's not that urgent, ‘Hey, we've got to watch this and get this fixed,’” Harbaugh said. “There's just a lot more dialogue, and you're able to spend more time going through the details of the system. Different plays, concepts, and really spend time really making sure guys get it, whatever it is you're talking about.

    “I think what's great for the players and what we've observed from our guys is they are confident saying, ‘Hold on, can we go back over that?’ There's less of a hurried feel because you have more time to meet with them. So that's been a really positive thing, and I'm excited to see five years from now does the standard model of coaching look the same? It probably won't. I don't know how different it will be, but I think having that conversation is a healthy thing.”

    Harbaugh also has used the time while at home when he’s not on dad duty — he and wife, Brhitney, who have a son, welcomed a daughter in early April — looking at film of other college and NFL backs. The offensive coaches are working on the Wolverines’ opponents this season, and they're also exploring football trends around the country.

    “Just to see what can we bring into our system, what's worth exploring, this might be good, or this doesn't fit us, but all of those conversations have been good,” he said. “It's a fun group to be with. And then in terms of the running backs, it's always a good mix. Watching some college guys, watching NFL guys, doing the position group meetings with guest speakers and that sort of thing. I think it's always good to diversify where your information and knowledge is coming from, your insights.”

    Any type of coaching is about being hands-on and interacting in person, but until then, this is how the Michigan coaches will continue to interact with their players.

    “It's important to keep the variety up, keep it fresh, exciting, and really look at ways to keep the players engaged and growing,” Harbaugh said, “so that when we're all together we can just continue the momentum”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE