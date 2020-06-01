Michigan received a commitment from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds on Monday evening. In Bounds, the Wolverines get a prospect that is verified at over 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds.

“I still talk to (offensive line coach Ed Warinner) the most just because he’s my position coach, but I talk to (offensive line assistant Grant Newsome) a lot as well. And I’ve gotten to know Coach (Jim) Harbaugh a lot better over the past couple of weeks,” Bounds said recently. "He’s a super funny guy, but you can tell he’s so competitive. And that’s super important. Like, I hear different stories about him and he’s apparently competitive maybe to a fault. And I see that trait in myself, so I think that’s super funny.”

Tristan Bounds, an offensive tackle from Connecticut, verbally committed to Michigan on Monday. (Photo: 247Sports)

The Wolverines finished ahead of seven other finalists: Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Also a basketball player, Bounds brings athleticism to the table in addition to his frame.

“Physically he is very much like Jeff Persi except he is already 280 pounds so similar athlete, similar kind of upside except closer to it and a guy who, for them, gives them some tackle security," said Sam Webb of 247Sports' The Michigan Insider. "You have Giovanni El-Hadi who can play basically anywhere on the offensive line and be a guard or tackle, and here you have a pure tackle that, if you miss on some of the tackles they are chasing down the stretch like Garrett Dellinger or Nolan Rucci, you’re still fine. If you pick up one of them then you have a luxury of moving Gio around. So Bounds gives you a high-upside guy and some security at the tackle position.”

It is also another win for Warinner, who has brought in several strong classes on the offensive line and is trending for another in the 2021 group.

“He has the distinction of coaching at all of Michigan’s rivals, Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it was Ohio State contingent that praise him as a coach but said recruiting wasn’t a strong suit,” Webb explained, “but he has shown that wasn’t a fair characterization of him on the trail. He has been a dogged recruiter, a persistent guy, and his record of player development speaks for itself and accents the persistence we see from him on the trail. I think you also have to trust his eye. He was taking defensive line cast-offs at Ohio State and turning the into effective offensive linemen.”

247Sports ranks Bounds as the No. 2 rising senior recruit in the state of Connecticut and No. 39 offensive tackle nationally.

Philadelphia prospect offered

Michigan offered a scholarship to Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College rising junior (class of 2022) Abdul Carter.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect, Carter played both running back and outside linebacker as a sophomore in the fall.

Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and more have offered as well.

Wolverines battling Buckeyes for 2022 OL

Strongsville (Ohio) offensive lineman Blake Miller, 247Sports’ No. 8 prospect in Ohio in his class, said Ohio State and Michigan are two of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

A frequent visitor to both schools, Miller is hoping to visit both again in the fall along with Clemson, LSU and more.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Miller’s father went to school at Ohio State.

He has 19 offers in total.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.