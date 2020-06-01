Michigan 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
Fullscreen
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Fullscreen
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan received a commitment from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds on Monday evening. In Bounds, the Wolverines get a prospect that is verified at over 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds.

    “I still talk to (offensive line coach Ed Warinner) the most just because he’s my position coach, but I talk to (offensive line assistant Grant Newsome) a lot as well. And I’ve gotten to know Coach (Jim) Harbaugh a lot better over the past couple of weeks,” Bounds said recently. "He’s a super funny guy, but you can tell he’s so competitive. And that’s super important. Like, I hear different stories about him and he’s apparently competitive maybe to a fault. And I see that trait in myself, so I think that’s super funny.”

    The Wolverines finished ahead of seven other finalists: Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. 

    Also a basketball player, Bounds brings athleticism to the table in addition to his frame.

    “Physically he is very much like Jeff Persi except he is already 280 pounds so similar athlete, similar kind of upside except closer to it and a guy who, for them, gives them some tackle security," said Sam Webb of 247Sports' The Michigan Insider. "You have Giovanni El-Hadi who can play basically anywhere on the offensive line and be a guard or tackle, and here you have a pure tackle that, if you miss on some of the tackles they are chasing down the stretch like Garrett Dellinger or Nolan Rucci, you’re still fine. If you pick up one of them then you have a luxury of moving Gio around. So Bounds gives you a high-upside guy and some security at the tackle position.”

    It is also another win for Warinner, who has brought in several strong classes on the offensive line and is trending for another in the 2021 group.

    “He has the distinction of coaching at all of Michigan’s rivals, Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it was Ohio State contingent that praise him as a coach but said recruiting wasn’t a strong suit,” Webb explained, “but he has shown that wasn’t a fair characterization of him on the trail. He has been a dogged recruiter, a persistent guy, and his record of player development speaks for itself and accents the persistence we see from him on the trail. I think you also have to trust his eye. He was taking defensive line cast-offs at Ohio State and turning the into effective offensive linemen.”

    247Sports ranks Bounds as the No. 2 rising senior recruit in the state of Connecticut and No. 39 offensive tackle nationally.

    Philadelphia prospect offered

    Michigan offered a scholarship to Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College rising junior (class of 2022) Abdul Carter.

    A 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect, Carter played both running back and outside linebacker as a sophomore in the fall.

    Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and more have offered as well.

    Wolverines battling Buckeyes for 2022 OL

    Strongsville (Ohio) offensive lineman Blake Miller, 247Sports’ No. 8 prospect in Ohio in his class, said Ohio State and Michigan are two of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

    A frequent visitor to both schools, Miller is hoping to visit both again in the fall along with Clemson, LSU and more.

    The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Miller’s father went to school at Ohio State.

    He has 19 offers in total.

    More information

    Tristan Bounds profile

    Abdul Carter profile

    Blake Miller profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE