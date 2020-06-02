Last week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expressed his anger over the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, he joined some of his coaches and a handful of players in a protest march through the streets of Ann Arbor.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh joined some of his coaches and a handful of players in a protest march Tuesday through the streets of Ann Arbor. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“Thank you for supporting as always,” Chris Bryant, a former Michigan player and the team’s director of high school relations, posted on Twitter. “Thank you for listening to our black players, standing behind them, and supporting them during this time.”

The protest comes in the wake of Floyd’s death, who last week was handcuffed and pushed to the pavement by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even as Floyd, 46, pleaded that he could not breathe. Chauvin and three other officers were fired while Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. No charges have yet been filed against the other three officers as violent protests have persisted around the nation.

“So early in my life, I had learned that if you want something, You had better make some noice” -Malcom “Detroit Red” X@coachjim4um Thank you for supporting as always. Thank you for listening to our black players, standing behind them, and supporting them during this time. pic.twitter.com/zX39RhZxYN — Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) June 2, 2020

The University of Michigan on Tuesday released a statement, saying: "We support our coaches, staff and players as they respectfully and peacefully express their views on the social issues affecting our country."

The protest in Ann Arbor on Tuesday was peaceful.

Late last week, during a segment on "The Rich Eisen Show," Harbaugh expressed his frustration.

“Today I’ll tell you what, I’m really very upset about the George Floyd death,” Harbaugh said. “That’s got me preoccupied today. Horrendous. I’m just watching right now and looking forward to there being an investigation and waiting for charges. That’s completely outrageous.”

On Sunday, Harbaugh took to Twitter to praise his children, Jay (Michigan’s running backs coach), James Jr. and Grace, for speaking out.

“I believe in equal justice for all,” Harbaugh wrote. “All injustice should be confronted and punished. It has to be equal and fair for all, and no one can be above the law. I pray we can get there!”

