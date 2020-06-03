Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
    Entering last season, Michigan went with a unique, sometimes puzzling, two-kicker approach on field goals, with Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin.

    Moody got the bulk of kicks early in the season and was 6-of-9. Nordin, who had been 0-for-3, including misses from 55 and 58 yards, took over the job for good at Maryland and handled the kicking the final five games. Against Michigan State he made three field goals and five extra points. Nordin made his final 10 field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder against Alabama in the Wolverines’ Citrus Bowl loss. But when preseason camp begins, whenever that might be, Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh said no starting spot is a given.

    “He played awesome, but this is a new season,” Harbaugh said, referring to Nordin, in an interview with reporters last week. “We're going to compete at every single position and those guys know that. The punters know that, the snappers know that. That's part of what's made our special teams culture what it is. There's no handouts and everyone's got to compete for everything and earn everything. That's part of the reason why we've ended up with the depth we have at each of those two spots (kicker and punter).”

    Michigan also returns two experienced punters in Will Hart and Brad Robbins.

    “I wouldn't trade any one of those guys,” Harbaugh said. “I think we have the best two kickers and the best two punters in the country. I'm thrilled about the way that room looks. If we were to change that now and change our approach, it would be kind of going against what got us here. We'll compete our butts off, and we know it will end up with us having a great guy that's ready to play at a high level and then a backup who’s ready to have his name called. If it ends up being somewhere in between for whatever reason, then that's a great thing, too.”

    Harbaugh likes the options he has in the punt and kick return game. He will have to replace Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was the primary punt returner.

    “It's a really strong group,” Harbaugh said. “I would say overall it might be the best that we've had in terms of depth. In the past we've kind of had older guys that we took it off their plates, or guys that were really young and needed experience. So we have a nice balance now.”

    Sophomore Giles Jackson will be back for kickoffs. He returned 24 kicks last season for 622 yards, including taking the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland.

    “We love Giles back there; I think everybody does,” Harbaugh said. “He's crazy fast, super talented, and he even left some yards out there last year that I think this year he's going to be able to take advantage of and will be able to continue to improve with the way that he understands our system, seeing the blocking scheme develop. Expecting a huge year from him.”

    Receivers Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil, linebacker Mike Barrett, who returned two kicks last year for 43 yards, safety Daxton Hill and running back Chris Evans will compete to return kicks along with incoming two incoming freshmen, running back Blake Corum and cornerback Andre Seldon.

    “We feel great about the quality of guys back there, which is really necessary,” Harbaugh said. “As soon as a returner becomes really a big-play threat, that's when you see all of a sudden that guy doesn't get the ball as much anymore. So it's important to have somebody else back there that is a legit big-play threat.”

    Michigan is in new territory in punt returns now that Peoples-Jones has moved on to the NFL. Bell returned eight punts last season for 67 yards and Sainristil returned one, and Harbaugh said there are plenty of candidates.

    “That's something Giles can do as well, which is exciting,” Harbaugh said. “Mike Barrett catches the ball extremely well. Blake Corum is a punt returner and Seldon. And that's not even including the (incoming freshmen) Roman Wilsons and A.J. Hennings of the world that are still, we're not sure yet. But those guys are electric. I'm confident that they'll at least be able to compete and push those guys. If they can get to the point where they can catch it with confidence, at some point in the year those guys could be legit dudes as well.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE