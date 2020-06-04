Posted!
Michigan and defending national champion LSU reportedly have had discussions about meeting on the football field.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward had a live “town hall” interview with The Advocate of Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday and said he hopes to add Michigan to a Tigers schedule in the future.
Michigan plays nine Big Ten games and three non-conference games each season. The Wolverines’ non-conference schedule is full through 2022. There is an opening in 2023 – only East Carolina and Bowling Green are scheduled that year – but LSU does not have an opening in 2023.
That makes 2024 the earliest the teams could meet, unless a UM or LSU opponent is bought out of its contract.
Michigan and LSU have never met in football.
The Wolverines’ non-conference opponents this season are Washington, Ball State and Arkansas State.
