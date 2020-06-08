Sounds like ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is trying to restart his feud with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

In an interview on 247Sports’ “Social Distance” segment, Finebaum calls Harbaugh “the most overrated coach in the country.”

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“For what he makes, for that program, he wins the crown,” Finebaum tells 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “I’m not a hater. I’ve just been abused by Jim Harbaugh in believing too often he could get it done. He can’t get it done.”

Harbaugh is 47-18 (32-12) in five seasons at Michigan. He is 0-5 against Ohio State and 3-2 against Michigan State.

Finebaum and Harbaugh had a notable back-and-forth in 2017 when Finebaum called the coach an “evil genius.” Harbaugh responded by calling Finebaum a “water carrier” for the SEC.

Later that year, after Michigan's loss to Michigan State, Finebaum took some more shots at Harbaugh:

"Nobody wins the offseason. Nobody is the champion of April more than Jim Harbaugh with the IMG Academy, going to see the Pope," Finebaum said. "He's going to Normandy. That's great, good for him. You can win the offseason but you have to win during the season and he has not. He has choked away opportunity after opportunity. You don't lose to Michigan State at home."