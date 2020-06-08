ESPN has been evaluating college football recruits since 2006 and on Monday published a ranking of all the No. 1 players in each class.

Defensive end Rashan Gary earned that distinction in 2016 and he was ranked No. 7 among all the No. 1 players. The list was compiled by ESPN’s Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert (pay site).

Rashan Gary (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Gary arrived at Michigan as a consensus five-star from Paramus Catholic in New Jersey. He played three seasons at Michigan, with 10 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

“After choosing the Jim Harbaugh-led Wolverines, Gary didn't become the impact player as a freshman many expected, but inched closer to the lofty expectations as a sophomore when he posted 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks,” ESPN writes.

Gary was drafted by the Green Bay Packers at No. 12 overall in 2019 and appeared in all 16 games in his rookie season, totaling 21 tackles and two sacks.

No. 1 on ESPN’s list is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina, 2011), followed by running back Leonard Fournette (LSU, 2014) and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon, 2019).

More: The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten's head football coaches