Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Arizona State University athletics
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California.
Peter Vander Stoep
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others.
Arizona State University athletics
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State.
Arizona State University athletics
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons.
Associated Press
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation.
Arizona State University athletics
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona State University athletics
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player.
Arizona State University athletics
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield.
Arizona State University athletics
    Just as the Michigan baseball team was preparing to open its home schedule in March, the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and players were sent home.

    On their way out, teammates and roommates Jeff Criswell and Jordan Nwogu grabbed as much weight equipment, medicine balls and resistance bands as they were allowed and set up a makeshift workout facility at their nearby home. Other teammates joined them, and often they’d head over to Nwogu’s alma mater, Ann Arbor Pioneer, to hit and throw when possible.

    It has taken some time to move past the initial shock of the season abruptly ending, but it’s hard for them to not think about what could have been. If all had gone as they hoped, the Wolverines would have been making final preparations this week for the World Series in Omaha. They were national championship runners-up last year.

    “I thought it was another Omaha-caliber team, for sure,” said Criswell, a right-handed pitcher. “We had all the right tools.”

    Instead, the focus now is the two-day Major League Baseball draft that begins Wednesday. Because of the unusual circumstances this year with the pandemic, the draft will last only five rounds, down considerably from the typical 40, as a cost-saving measure. Michigan has a handful of players in contention, but Criswell and Nwogu are projected as the highest potential selections.

    They both say they’re ready for their professional careers to begin and will watch the draft together with their families, some teammates and friends. They are anxious to see how the draft will unfold.

    “It’s a combination of a lot of different emotions,” Criswell said in a phone interview. “It’s a pretty crazy time. First off, I’m really excited to see where my teammates go. I’ve been waiting for this for a while, so I’m definitely excited for that. Some nerves creep in every once in a while, but I’m definitely ready for Wednesday and Thursday to come.”

    Nwogu, an outfielder who was batting .353 with two home runs when the season was halted, said he is nervous and, like Criswell, is experiencing a number of emotions.

    “I’m also excited to start a new chapter,” Nwogu said in a phone interview. “I expect to go, but if it doesn’t happen, then I’ll go back to school. Just really want to get to a team that wants to develop me. I feel like being one of five picks would be a very good opportunity to be worked with in the system. I definitely feel ready.”

    Nwogu said his biggest disappointment at Michigan was not winning a Big Ten championship.

    “That’s the one thing that if I was to come back, that’s one of the biggest reasons why,” he said, adding that while returning to Michigan is a “possibility” he’s mostly looking to his next career step.

    Nwogu (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) is projected to go in Rounds 3-5, but he's confident in his ability.

    “I know I’m a first-round, second-round talent,” Nwogu said. “No matter where I go this year, I feel like it will be a good opportunity. This isn’t the endpoint, this is the beginning. Anywhere I go, they’re going to develop players into good players this year because there’s only five of us.”

    Criswell (6-4, 225 pounds) has wanted to play professional baseball for as long as he can remember. His father, Brian, was selected by Oakland in the 17th round of the 1984 draft and spent five seasons in the organization. During his Michigan career, Criswell said he has grown considerably thanks in large part to pitching coach Chris Fetter and head coach Erik Bakich.

    “Reflecting on my time at Michigan as a whole, one thing I’ve come to realization is that I’ve always been surrounded by people who in some sense were better than me both academically and athletically,” Criswell said. “Whether it was the competition within my class, the older guys, the coaches, their knowledge of the game, I was constantly surrounded by some of the brightest and best young minds in baseball. Coach Fetter has an incredible knowledge for the game, and he was an integral part of helping me develop throughout college.”

    Nwogu was more of a football player who loved baseball while in high school. He chose to play baseball in college because he found that while he loved playing football games, he loved practicing baseball, studying the game and had a greater joy with it every day.

    “I learned how do be a ball player instead of just an athlete playing baseball,” Nwogu said of his time at Michigan.

    But he knows his game still needs to be shaped.

    “I feel like I’m pretty raw,” Nwogu said. “I feel like a football player playing baseball but to a lesser extent.”

    As roommates and close friends, Criswell and Nwogu have talked a lot about the draft, and they’re hopeful they at least wind up at organizations close to each other. Until it’s time to head to their new destinations, they’ll continue to work out in the makeshift outdoor gym at home.

    Criswell, the highest ranked Michigan player at No. 53 in the Baseball America draft rankings, said he’s mentally prepared for a professional baseball career.

    “I think I’m ready,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this a couple years, so I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

    Major League Baseball draft

    ► When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (first round); 5 p.m. Thursday (Rounds 2-5)

    ► TV: Wednesday — MLB Network, ESPN; Thursday — MLB Network, ESPN2

    ► Notable: The Tigers own the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years. 

