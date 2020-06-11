Share This Story!
Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive quality control coach, according to a report Thursday by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.
Robinson had been the Wolverines' starting quarterback before being selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in the NFL.
