Michigan right-hander Jeff Criswell has fulfilled a goal and followed his father’s footsteps into Major League Baseball.

Criswell was selected in the second round (No. 58 overall) by Oakland on Thursday in the second and final day or the Major League Baseball Draft. The draft shrunk from 40 rounds to five this year as a cost-cutting measure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. First-round selections were made Wednesday night.

Jeff Criswell has posted a 2.88 ERA and racked up 174 strikeouts in 162.1 innings during his three seasons at Michigan. (Photo: John Peterson, Associated Press)

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Criswell, who played for Portage Central before heading to Michigan, said this week he always wanted to be a professional baseball player as his father, Brian, was. Brian Criswell, who played for Western Michigan, was a 17th-round selection in 1984, also selected by Oakland.

He was the highest-rated Michigan player in the draft and the first selected in the draft. Michigan had five players taken in 2019, not long before the Wolverines finished runners-up to Vanderbilt in the College World Series. Former Michigan pitchers Tommy Henry and Karl Kauffmann were second-round picks last year.

Michigan commit Owen Caissie out of Notre Dame Catholic in Ontario, Canada, was the 45th pick taken by San Diego on Thursday.

Former major-league pitcher Kyle Peterson, an ESPN analyst during draft coverage, liked the A’s pick.

“If you’re Oakland, you’re looking at a proven collegiate starter,” Peterson said of Criswell. “Obviously did it at the biggest level. He’s a guy that pitched in the biggest spots last year for Michigan. I don’t think there’s a lot of risk.”

Criswell pitched in relief last year in the World Series, and Chris Burke, a former major leaguer on the ESPN broadcast, said his versatility makes him a strong pick.

“With Criswell you get somebody who definitely has some sort of trajectory as a starter, but what he’s also shown in two-plus years at Michigan is that he has a durable arm and that he is legit out of the bullpen,” Burke said during draft coverage. “So you have a pitcher that if he doesn’t work as a starter you have to groom as a reliever, he already can pitch out of the bullpen and he has proven that consistently.”

Michigan has a handful of players who still could be drafted, including lead-off hitter/outfield Jordan Nwogu, outfield Jesse Franklin, who hadn’t played this season while recovering from a broken collarbone, shortstop Jack Blomgren and pitcher Isaiah Paige.

This was expected to be another strong Michigan team to challenge for the World Series national championship, but the season was canceled after the Wolverines had played 15 games. All on-campus activities and athletics were stopped in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Criswell was off to a good start and started four games as Michigan’s Friday night starter.

He finished the season 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and held opponents to a .205 batting average. Criswell struck out 26 players in 24 innings. In 2019, Criswell was All-Big Ten first team after appearing in 22 games with 17 starts.

Criswell finished 2019 with a 2.72 ERA and a 7-1 record. He struck out 116 batters through 106 innings and allowed 17 extra-base hits. He made his college debut in 2018 and led the Wolverines with 24 appearances.

During his time at Michigan, he said his game grew considerably because of the competition and coaches.

“Reflecting on my time at Michigan as a whole, one thing I’ve come to the realization is that I’ve always been surrounded by people who in some sense were better than me both academically and athletically,” Criswell told The Detroit News this week. “Whether it was the competition within my class, the older guys, the coaches, their knowledge of the game, I was constantly surrounded by some of the brightest and best young minds in baseball. (Pitching) Coach (Chris) Fetter has an incredible knowledge for the game, and he was an integral part of helping me develop throughout college.”

Vanderbilt faced Michigan and Criswell in the 2019 College World Series finals.

“He’s got a heavy fastball that moves in on left-handers and away from right-handers,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said on the MLB Network draft broadcast. “He’s a bull on the mound and is versatile, and could be in the bullpen or pitch as a starter.”

