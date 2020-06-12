Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State: OK, we get it. Day has coached all of one full season at Ohio State, which makes it eye-opening to put him at the top. But it was an impressive season, as the Buckeyes won 13 games before a debatable call helped derail things in the national semifinals. Since then, Day has managed to create an uptick in what was already impressive recruiting and shows no signs of a drop-off as he continues to transition the program from the days of Urban Meyer.
2. James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin did well to get the Nittany Lions bowl eligible his first two seasons as they waded through the post-Jerry Sandusky days of limited scholarships and postseason bans. Since then, he’s taken the program back to a championship level, winning 11 games three of the last four seasons and taking home the conference title in 2016. He continues to recruit at a high level and will be pushing Ohio State each season to win the East.
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: Like the Badgers program, Chryst sometimes gets overlooked. Maybe he’s not as flashy or outspoken as some, but he leads one of the most consistent programs in the country. In five years at Wisconsin, Chryst has failed to win at least 10 games only once and has won the Big Ten West three times. The only knock is the Badgers have yet to win the conference title game under Chryst, but odds are he’ll get a few more cracks.
4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: Considering Fitzgerald has been to nine bowl games, won 10 games in a season three times and has played in a Big Ten title game is impressive enough. That he’s done it at Northwestern is even more remarkable. There have been a few bad years sprinkled in, but with Northwestern’s commitment to upgrading its facilities, it would be wise to believe Fitzgerald is just getting started.
5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: It’s hard to look at Harbaugh’s record and find too much to complain about. In five seasons leading the Wolverines, he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons. Yet, that’s not why Harbaugh was hired at Michigan. The former quarterback was supposed to lead the Wolverines back to the top of the Big Ten and be a player nationally. That hasn’t happened, as Harbaugh has yet to win a division title, something that’s hard to ignore, even in the Big Ten East.
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: If there’s a prize for consistency over a long period of time, Ferentz is at the top of the list. We might be a little tough on him on this list, especially for a guy who has just four losing seasons in 21, but it’s worth noting the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They came close by making the conference title game in 2015 and Ferentz has a better than .500 record in bowl games, but 7-8 wins a year lands you right here on this list.
7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: The high-energy style of Fleck might rub some the wrong way, but he’s proven to be a winner. After leading Western Michigan to 13 wins and a spot in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, he had the Golden Gophers in a bowl game in Year 2 and in 2019 had Minnesota on the verge of a division title while winning 11 games and picking up a victory in the Outback Bowl.
8. Tom Allen, Indiana: Building momentum in football at Indiana is no simple task, as the Hoosiers have had a winning season only twice in the last 25 years. But one of those was last season when Allen led Indiana to eight wins and a top-25 ranking for the first time in a quarter of a century. The key will be maintaining the success, no simple task when the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are on the schedule every season.
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: The first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better from Brohm, who quickly turned the Boilermakers from a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten to a team that qualified for two straight bowl games and seemed to be an up-and-comer in the West. Injuries helped derail that momentum in 2019, and it will be interesting to see of Brohm can right the ship heading into 2020 and become a threat to win the West.
10. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: This one falls into the difficult-to-judge category, as Schiano returns to Rutgers after leading the program to new heights from 2001-11. After two poor seasons leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano resurfaced in 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. That run prepared him for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, a team that has won just 13 games over the last five seasons.
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has twice coached in the Super Bowl, once as a head coach and once as a coordinator, but that sort of success has been hard to come by in four seasons with the Fighting Illini with a 15-34 overall record. There were signs last season, though, that things are starting to turn as the Illini won six games and reached a bowl game for the first time under Smith.
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: Judging a first-year coach is difficult, a task made even harder by the fact Tucker has been a head coach for a grand total of one year, going 5-7 at Colorado in 2019. It will be a tough transition for Tucker, who takes over for the winningest coach in program history — Mark Dantonio — and does so playing in the Big Ten East, one of the toughest conferences in college football.
13. Scott Frost, Nebraska: There was plenty of buzz when Frost was hired after leading UCF to a perfect season in 2017. The former Cornhuskers quarterback finished his first season in Lincoln on a positive note, winning four of the final six games. But after some were picking the Huskers to win the West in 2019, they failed to qualify for a bowl game and finished at 5-7.
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: It’s hard to ignore the numbers when looking at Locksley’s head-coaching resume. He went 2-26 as in less than three seasons at New Mexico, and after going 1-5 as the interim coach for the Terrapins in 2015, he had his best season in 2019, going 3-9 but winning only one Big Ten game as a quick start to the season quickly fizzled. He’s certainly ramped up recruiting, so there’s a chance he could quickly climb the rankings.
    There was no spring practice to sort through position competitions and allow coaches to start penciling in their starters for the upcoming season.

    Michigan and college football programs across the country saw their spring sessions wiped out in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now, although uncertainty about the upcoming season remains, teams will start working and preparing.

    Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, Michigan is expected to open practice next week, along with a number of programs, including Michigan State.

    The NCAA released a plan Thursday to the Division I Football Oversight Committee that will give teams six weeks to prepare for the season, which would start on time. There will be a vote on the guidelines Wednesday.

    Players would start July 13 with a mandatory eight hours a week of weight training and conditioning along with film review. Programs would shift to 20 hours a week on July 24 and that would include eight hours of weights and conditioning, six hours for meetings and six hours for walk-throughs with a football. Then things would shake out more like a normal schedule with preseason camp beginning Aug. 7, kicked off by a five-day acclimation period, followed by 25 practices.

    Here’s a look at key position battles waiting for the Wolverines:

    Offensive line

    What? Not starting off with the quarterback competition? Michigan has to replace four starters on the offensive line, and it seems a bit more important to figure out who will protect the quarterback than who the quarterback will be. Line coach Ed Warinner, entering his third season at Michigan, is tasked with identifying who will take over and join returning right tackle Jalen Mayfield. Still, the staff seems to have considerable optimism.

    More: Trieu: Michigan's Big House a big draw for California offensive tackle Thomas Cole

    Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said they feel like they have three starters returning, considering Andrew Stueber, who had been in a tight competition last preseason camp with Mayfield before suffering a season-ending knee injury, made two starts at the end of 2018. Then there’s tackle Ryan Hayes, a converted tight end, who made two starts at left tackle last season while Jon Runyan recovered from an injury. In that sense, Michigan won’t be starting from scratch.

    One of the biggest concerns will be replacing center Cesar Ruiz, a first-round NFL selection. Andrew Vastardis and Zach Carpenter, named the team’s offensive scout player of the year last season as a freshman, are expected be the main candidates. Karsen Barnhart played at left tackle in two games during his freshman season last year, and redshirt juniors Joel Honigford and Chuck Filiaga will be in the mix as Warinner determines the best four to join Mayfield. Gattis believes the line could “be a little bit more athletic up front” than last season.

    Quarterback

    The most talked about position should have a spirited competition with Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara all vying to replace two-year starter Shea Patterson, now in the NFL. Gattis said this spring the Wolverines are “nowhere near to having a front-runner.” He said they’re all dead even and “no guy’s out front, no guy’s behind. There is no order. It’s not based on last year. It’s not based on the depth chart last year. Those things are not important.”

    It doesn’t matter, Gattis said, that McCaffrey has the most game experience and was Patterson’s backup. Last year he was 10-of-20  for 116 yards and one touchdown, while Milton was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdowns. “We’re in no rush to make a decision,” Gattis said. “If it takes us however long it’s going to take us to make that decision, that’s how long it’s going to take us, and we’ll make the best decision to give our team the opportunity to win.”

    Running back

    Position coach Jay Harbaugh feels good about the experience in the room this year – a far cry from last year when there was little game experience among the backs. Zach Charbonnet, a freshman last season, and Hassan Haskins, a linebacker-turned-running back, got the bulk of work last fall. Charbonnet led the team with 726 yards on 149 carries and his 11 touchdowns set a freshman rushing record. Haskins was second with 626 yards on 121 carries and had four touchdowns.

    More: Michigan, Michigan State aren't only schools high on list of Oak Park four-star Rayshaun Benny

    Christian Turner returns, as does veteran Chris Evans, who was suspended for a year by the university, and could be the real wildcard in the group. Then there’s speedy freshman Blake Corum, who has drawn comparisons to Mike Hart, Michigan's all-time leading running back. Harbaugh is sure about one thing heading into this season -- he wants the backs to be more dominant and consistent and deliver more explosive plays.

    Viper

    This is defensive coordinator Don Brown’s signature position, one that Khaleke Hudson held down so well the last few seasons. Hudson led Michigan with 101 tackles last fall but has moved on to the NFL. His heir apparent is Michael Barrett, a former high school quarterback from Georgia who turned some heads last season executing two faked punts.

    “I’ve seen enough out of Michael Barrett to be excited,” Brown said. “Runs 4.51, that’s fast, at 220 pounds. That’s a good place to start.”

    Anthony Solomon also will work at the position along with freshman William Mohan. Barrett has a strong relationship, Brown said, with linebackers Cam McGrone and Josh Ross and said that chemistry will go far in games.

    Cornerback

    Lavert Hill has moved on and Ambry Thomas, who from all accounts has taken his leadership to a new level in the offseason, is back, but who will play the other corner? Vincent Gray, the three-star from Rochester Adams, is up next and expected to move into that position. Gray had 20 tackles and five pass breakups last fall as the Wolverines’ third corner. He also saw considerable time replacing Hill when he was injured at Illinois. Gray is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, so he has some serious upside, and Brown joked recently with reporters that he hopes he can keep him at Michigan and not lose him early to the NFL.

    Safety

    Brad Hawkins, who played 11 games at safety last season, has been talked up a lot in the offseason and expectations are high. The 6-1, 218-pound Hawkins missed the Indiana and Ohio State games at the end of the regular season because of a leg injury and played only a few snaps against Alabama in the bowl game. He finished the season with 53 tackles and was named the team’s most improved defensive player. Dax Hill, a freshman last year, will be the other starter, but Sammy Faustin will compete for playing time.

    Kicking

    Quinn Nordin finished the season on a hot streak making his final 10 field goals, and while he presumably enters camp with the edge over Jake Moody, nothing has been decided. They were part of a unique kicking rotation last season that never seemed to quite work efficiently until Nordin emerged as the starter for good later in the season at Maryland and kicked the final five games. Among his final 10 kicks was a 57-yarder against Alabama in the bowl game. Jay Harbaugh, the special teams coordinator, said nothing is a given at any spot on special teams and credited that approach for the depth they have. 

