Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State: OK, we get it. Day has coached all of one full season at Ohio State, which makes it eye-opening to put him at the top. But it was an impressive season, as the Buckeyes won 13 games before a debatable call helped derail things in the national semifinals. Since then, Day has managed to create an uptick in what was already impressive recruiting and shows no signs of a drop-off as he continues to transition the program from the days of Urban Meyer.
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State: OK, we get it. Day has coached all of one full season at Ohio State, which makes it eye-opening to put him at the top. But it was an impressive season, as the Buckeyes won 13 games before a debatable call helped derail things in the national semifinals. Since then, Day has managed to create an uptick in what was already impressive recruiting and shows no signs of a drop-off as he continues to transition the program from the days of Urban Meyer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin did well to get the Nittany Lions bowl eligible his first two seasons as they waded through the post-Jerry Sandusky days of limited scholarships and postseason bans. Since then, he’s taken the program back to a championship level, winning 11 games three of the last four seasons and taking home the conference title in 2016. He continues to recruit at a high level and will be pushing Ohio State each season to win the East.
2. James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin did well to get the Nittany Lions bowl eligible his first two seasons as they waded through the post-Jerry Sandusky days of limited scholarships and postseason bans. Since then, he’s taken the program back to a championship level, winning 11 games three of the last four seasons and taking home the conference title in 2016. He continues to recruit at a high level and will be pushing Ohio State each season to win the East. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: Like the Badgers program, Chryst sometimes gets overlooked. Maybe he’s not as flashy or outspoken as some, but he leads one of the most consistent programs in the country. In five years at Wisconsin, Chryst has failed to win at least 10 games only once and has won the Big Ten West three times. The only knock is the Badgers have yet to win the conference title game under Chryst, but odds are he’ll get a few more cracks.
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: Like the Badgers program, Chryst sometimes gets overlooked. Maybe he’s not as flashy or outspoken as some, but he leads one of the most consistent programs in the country. In five years at Wisconsin, Chryst has failed to win at least 10 games only once and has won the Big Ten West three times. The only knock is the Badgers have yet to win the conference title game under Chryst, but odds are he’ll get a few more cracks. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: Considering Fitzgerald has been to nine bowl games, won 10 games in a season three times and has played in a Big Ten title game is impressive enough. That he’s done it at Northwestern is even more remarkable. There have been a few bad years sprinkled in, but with Northwestern’s commitment to upgrading its facilities, it would be wise to believe Fitzgerald is just getting started.
4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: Considering Fitzgerald has been to nine bowl games, won 10 games in a season three times and has played in a Big Ten title game is impressive enough. That he’s done it at Northwestern is even more remarkable. There have been a few bad years sprinkled in, but with Northwestern’s commitment to upgrading its facilities, it would be wise to believe Fitzgerald is just getting started. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: It’s hard to look at Harbaugh’s record and find too much to complain about. In five seasons leading the Wolverines, he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons. Yet, that’s not why Harbaugh was hired at Michigan. The former quarterback was supposed to lead the Wolverines back to the top of the Big Ten and be a player nationally. That hasn’t happened, as Harbaugh has yet to win a division title, something that’s hard to ignore, even in the Big Ten East.
5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: It’s hard to look at Harbaugh’s record and find too much to complain about. In five seasons leading the Wolverines, he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons. Yet, that’s not why Harbaugh was hired at Michigan. The former quarterback was supposed to lead the Wolverines back to the top of the Big Ten and be a player nationally. That hasn’t happened, as Harbaugh has yet to win a division title, something that’s hard to ignore, even in the Big Ten East. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: If there’s a prize for consistency over a long period of time, Ferentz is at the top of the list. We might be a little tough on him on this list, especially for a guy who has just four losing seasons in 21, but it’s worth noting the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They came close by making the conference title game in 2015 and Ferentz has a better than .500 record in bowl games, but 7-8 wins a year lands you right here on this list.
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: If there’s a prize for consistency over a long period of time, Ferentz is at the top of the list. We might be a little tough on him on this list, especially for a guy who has just four losing seasons in 21, but it’s worth noting the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They came close by making the conference title game in 2015 and Ferentz has a better than .500 record in bowl games, but 7-8 wins a year lands you right here on this list. Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: The high-energy style of Fleck might rub some the wrong way, but he’s proven to be a winner. After leading Western Michigan to 13 wins and a spot in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, he had the Golden Gophers in a bowl game in Year 2 and in 2019 had Minnesota on the verge of a division title while winning 11 games and picking up a victory in the Outback Bowl.
7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: The high-energy style of Fleck might rub some the wrong way, but he’s proven to be a winner. After leading Western Michigan to 13 wins and a spot in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, he had the Golden Gophers in a bowl game in Year 2 and in 2019 had Minnesota on the verge of a division title while winning 11 games and picking up a victory in the Outback Bowl. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Tom Allen, Indiana: Building momentum in football at Indiana is no simple task, as the Hoosiers have had a winning season only twice in the last 25 years. But one of those was last season when Allen led Indiana to eight wins and a top-25 ranking for the first time in a quarter of a century. The key will be maintaining the success, no simple task when the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are on the schedule every season.
8. Tom Allen, Indiana: Building momentum in football at Indiana is no simple task, as the Hoosiers have had a winning season only twice in the last 25 years. But one of those was last season when Allen led Indiana to eight wins and a top-25 ranking for the first time in a quarter of a century. The key will be maintaining the success, no simple task when the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are on the schedule every season. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: The first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better from Brohm, who quickly turned the Boilermakers from a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten to a team that qualified for two straight bowl games and seemed to be an up-and-comer in the West. Injuries helped derail that momentum in 2019, and it will be interesting to see of Brohm can right the ship heading into 2020 and become a threat to win the West.
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: The first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better from Brohm, who quickly turned the Boilermakers from a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten to a team that qualified for two straight bowl games and seemed to be an up-and-comer in the West. Injuries helped derail that momentum in 2019, and it will be interesting to see of Brohm can right the ship heading into 2020 and become a threat to win the West. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: This one falls into the difficult-to-judge category, as Schiano returns to Rutgers after leading the program to new heights from 2001-11. After two poor seasons leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano resurfaced in 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. That run prepared him for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, a team that has won just 13 games over the last five seasons.
10. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: This one falls into the difficult-to-judge category, as Schiano returns to Rutgers after leading the program to new heights from 2001-11. After two poor seasons leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano resurfaced in 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. That run prepared him for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, a team that has won just 13 games over the last five seasons. Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has twice coached in the Super Bowl, once as a head coach and once as a coordinator, but that sort of success has been hard to come by in four seasons with the Fighting Illini with a 15-34 overall record. There were signs last season, though, that things are starting to turn as the Illini won six games and reached a bowl game for the first time under Smith.
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has twice coached in the Super Bowl, once as a head coach and once as a coordinator, but that sort of success has been hard to come by in four seasons with the Fighting Illini with a 15-34 overall record. There were signs last season, though, that things are starting to turn as the Illini won six games and reached a bowl game for the first time under Smith. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: Judging a first-year coach is difficult, a task made even harder by the fact Tucker has been a head coach for a grand total of one year, going 5-7 at Colorado in 2019. It will be a tough transition for Tucker, who takes over for the winningest coach in program history — Mark Dantonio — and does so playing in the Big Ten East, one of the toughest conferences in college football.
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: Judging a first-year coach is difficult, a task made even harder by the fact Tucker has been a head coach for a grand total of one year, going 5-7 at Colorado in 2019. It will be a tough transition for Tucker, who takes over for the winningest coach in program history — Mark Dantonio — and does so playing in the Big Ten East, one of the toughest conferences in college football. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Scott Frost, Nebraska: There was plenty of buzz when Frost was hired after leading UCF to a perfect season in 2017. The former Cornhuskers quarterback finished his first season in Lincoln on a positive note, winning four of the final six games. But after some were picking the Huskers to win the West in 2019, they failed to qualify for a bowl game and finished at 5-7.
13. Scott Frost, Nebraska: There was plenty of buzz when Frost was hired after leading UCF to a perfect season in 2017. The former Cornhuskers quarterback finished his first season in Lincoln on a positive note, winning four of the final six games. But after some were picking the Huskers to win the West in 2019, they failed to qualify for a bowl game and finished at 5-7. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: It’s hard to ignore the numbers when looking at Locksley’s head-coaching resume. He went 2-26 as in less than three seasons at New Mexico, and after going 1-5 as the interim coach for the Terrapins in 2015, he had his best season in 2019, going 3-9 but winning only one Big Ten game as a quick start to the season quickly fizzled. He’s certainly ramped up recruiting, so there’s a chance he could quickly climb the rankings.
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: It’s hard to ignore the numbers when looking at Locksley’s head-coaching resume. He went 2-26 as in less than three seasons at New Mexico, and after going 1-5 as the interim coach for the Terrapins in 2015, he had his best season in 2019, going 3-9 but winning only one Big Ten game as a quick start to the season quickly fizzled. He’s certainly ramped up recruiting, so there’s a chance he could quickly climb the rankings. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Former Michigan receiver David Terrell, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 1999 and 2000, grew up in poverty in Richmond, Virginia, before arriving at UM where he flourished for three years before heading to the NFL.

    In a wide-ranging interview on the “View from the Press Box” podcast this week, Terrell, now a restaurant owner in Chicago who also has considerable real estate holdings, discussed at length his upbringing, along with his time at Michigan.

    Among the thoughts he shared on Michigan were that he and quarterback Drew Henson should have stayed and would have won a national championship, he took a playful shot at former UM receiver Braylon Edwards, and shared an opinion on the Nos. 1 and 2 jerseys.

    More: View from the Press Box podcast: Ex-Wolverine David Terrell on racism, advice for Jim Harbaugh

    But Terrell shared in-depth his response to the recent protests for racial justice in the country in light of the George Floyd death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

    “I had a couple friends contact me to talk about different situations that happened when we were freshmen (at Michigan),” Terrell said. “I remember recalling just a couple of our teammates back during that time that did have Confederate flags on their cars. This was like ‘98 walking into Michigan, and being where I was from, it was very upsetting, daunting however you want to label it.

    “And what was so weird to me was the fact that I had noticed it and I had peers when I walked into Michigan that I kind of respected from the notion of they were intellectuals, teammates of mine that I looked up to. But they didn't know. I know, they see the same thing that I see and how did it resonate in them, and why does something resonate in me to such a core to where I spoke on it to the people that I needed to speak on it to about and changes were made? 

    "It wasn't like I needed to go out and start a protest or talk about this and talk about that. I just went to the channels that I needed to go to talk to them about the issue, raise it, and deal with it. It was dealt with and it was taken off. We didn't have no team discussion about it because there really wasn't no need to, but I'm looking at it in hindsight.”

    He raised his son, David Jr., currently a receiver at Howard University, on his own and discussed how this younger generation has a different view of racism.

    “I'm 40, I grew up in Richmond, and when I grew up (learning about) black history was prominent,” he said. “In February (Black History month), it was prominent in schools. You were being taught about who you were as a black person. Now, what you see is these new-age kids doesn't see race. They don't see the Japanese-American, the African- American, the Indian-American, they kind of just see a person. So it's like the kids today, if you give them a reason to go out and speak on something, they're gonna go out and speak on it.”

    He is hopeful change is coming.

    “It's a different age, and it's a different time, and with that being said, people got to understand, that, yes, uprising is common,” Terrell said. “But what is the exit strategy to this uprise? Where are we going? With all this stuff that's going on, were you able to turn this around? What is the end result to all of this? What are we going to change? What changes will be made? Who are going to speak on changes and how those changes will be brought upon to society or to a race of people that have been stricken for so long?”

    Terrell spoke highly of his years at Michigan, and said that time helped shape who he has become.

    “Michigan did great by me. Michigan did great by me,” he said. “Challenged me in ways — I'm the man that I am today is because the mere fact that I didn't go to Notre Dame (where he originally committed), I went to Michigan. Michigan is very liberal. Michigan has always fought for the betterment of all people. I never felt like I was walking into Mississippi State where the Confederate flag was a part of their makeup. Once in Michigan I got there as freshmen and teammates of mine had the Confederate flag on their cars, and I'm telling you, within a week, big dog had had those things off. It was no argument.”

    Here are a few other highlights from the podcast:

    ►On not leaving after his junior season: “I wish I would have stayed. I probably would have had 1,500 yards that last year, we would have won a national championship. I would have been the all-time leading receiver in Michigan history, OK? Not Mr. Braylon (Edwards). That’s what it seems to be like,  David Terrell versus Braylon Edwards,  who’s better? Of course, I’m better. I never lost a bowl game.  (Edwards is first in career receiving with 3,541 yards, and Terrell is fifth with 2,317).

    ►On if he and quarterback Drew Henson had stayed at Michigan: “Drew Henson would have been the No. 1 (NFL Draft) pick and David Terrell might have been No. 2. If we came back, oh, for sure, might have a Heisman. We might have had Drew and David Terrell up for the Heisman. I for sure would have had a Biletnikoff Award. … We had national championship teams for sure. That’s why I said my senior year, I wish I wish I wasn't Dave Terrell, the big-shot thinker. And sometimes I wish I didn't have a kid, all that big responsibility that I had on my chest. Sometimes I wish that George Steinbrenner didn't go to Ohio State and wasn't trying to steal Drew Henson from us, because George was for sure trying to just take Drew away from Michigan so Ohio State could start winning the game.”

    ►On who was the better quarterback he played with at Michigan, Tom Brady or Drew Henson?: “Why you want to ask me that? (laughing).”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE