Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern won’t be heading to Michigan after all.

Eastern announced on social media on Wednesday that he won’t be joining the Wolverines next season because he wasn’t admitted into the university.

“I want to start off by thanking Coach Howard for the opportunity he would have given me by attending the University of Michigan. I was extremely excited and grateful for him taking a chance on me,” Eastern tweeted. “But, I was not admitted to the university because of many credits that weren’t transferable because of my major. That is the only reason why I was not accepted.

Nojel Eastern (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

“I want to thank Michigan and the entire staff and organization for trying to do everything in there (sic) power to get me into the University of Michigan.”

Eastern was majoring in selling and sales management at Purdue, according to his player bio on the Boilermakers’ website.

Eastern, a wing, spent three seasons in West Lafayette before entering the transfer portal on May 12. He announced his commitment to Michigan on May 14. He noted he was reopening his recruitment and is back on the transfer market.

With Eastern no longer in the fold, Michigan’s roster now has one available scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

