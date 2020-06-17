Here are 10 top prospects in the 2022 class who have connections to the Michigan program, which could help the Wolverines in the recruiting process.

►Josh Kattus, TE, Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller: Kattus is the son of former Michigan tight end and captain Eric Kattus. The elder Kattus played with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and Harbaugh offered Josh on a visit to campus in December. Pittsburgh and other schools have offered the physical 6-foot-4, 235-pound Kattus but he has kept in contact with the Wolverines since the offer and obviously is quite familiar with the program.

►Will Johnson, CB, Grosse Pointe South: Johnson’s father Deon Johnson was a safety for the Wolverines. Will has now developed into one of the nation’s best and has an offer list to back to that up. The combination of the many options and Johnson’s and his family’s insistence that this is his own process and he does not need to follow his father’s path, means this is not a sure thing for Michigan, but they are one of the schools he is considering.

►Kaleb Brown, RB/WR, Chicago St. Rita: Michigan does not have family ties here, but they do have a teammate tie in J.J. McCarthy, who played on BOOM’s 7-on-7 team with Brown. They have also had throwing sessions together outside of 7-on-7. That connection, coupled with Brown’s fit in Josh Gattis’ offense, has many believing the Wolverines are a team to beat for this four-star recruit.

►Tyler Morris, WR, LaGrange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy: Like Brown, Moore plays for the BOOM 7-on-7 program, but he also played high school ball with McCarthy the last two seasons. With McCarthy heading down to IMG Academy, he and Morris may no longer be teammates, but there is still a connection there with the two, as well as with Brown. Notre Dame is believed to be Michigan’s strongest competition here.

►Derrick Moore, DE, and Nasir Pearce, DT, Baltimore St. Frances: Both Moore and Pearce go to St. Frances, a school Michigan has frequently recruited and signed three players from in the 2020 class. However, every school in the country is recruiting this talent-filled school and both Moore and Pearce are considered high-end national prospects. Still, Michigan’s connections should help them stay in the game with both and help get them on campus when visits resume.

►Tyler Martin, LB, North Andover (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School: Michigan signed offensive lineman Zak Zinter out of BB&N in the 2020 class, and they have been recruiting Martin since even before he got to the high school ranks. That early offer, Zinter’s presence, and Don Brown’s relationships at the school and in the state of Massachusetts all have Michigan as a top school for the 6-foot-2, 227-pound Martin.

►Michael Williams, LB/ATH, West Bloomfield: There are multiple connections for Michigan and this 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete who can play linebacker, defensive end and tight end. His mother is a Michigan alum, his head coach Ron Bellamy is a Michigan alum, and former teammates Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler will be freshmen on the team this fall. Williams has 16 offers total, but for those reasons and Michigan being his second offer have the Wolverines in good shape.

►Jaylen Sneed, LB, Hilton Head (S.C.) Island: Sneed is one of the more athletic linebackers in the country and has nearly 20 offers to back that up. Michigan’s connections go through his head coach B.J. Payne, who coached former Wolverine cornerback Courtney Avery at Lexington High in Ohio. After going down to Hilton Head, Payne coached defensive tackle Poona Ford, who signed with Texas largely because of his relationship with Brian Jean-Mary, who is now the linebackers coach at Michigan and the primary recruiter for Sneed.

►Myles Rowser, S, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: Rowser is the younger brother of Michigan freshman cornerback Andre Seldon. Rowser was once committed to Michigan, but his recruiting is now open again. Even with that, Michigan continues to be a top school for him, and while it is rare recruits commit to the same school twice, that is a legitimate possibility in this one.

