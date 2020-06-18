Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State: OK, we get it. Day has coached all of one full season at Ohio State, which makes it eye-opening to put him at the top. But it was an impressive season, as the Buckeyes won 13 games before a debatable call helped derail things in the national semifinals. Since then, Day has managed to create an uptick in what was already impressive recruiting and shows no signs of a drop-off as he continues to transition the program from the days of Urban Meyer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin did well to get the Nittany Lions bowl eligible his first two seasons as they waded through the post-Jerry Sandusky days of limited scholarships and postseason bans. Since then, he’s taken the program back to a championship level, winning 11 games three of the last four seasons and taking home the conference title in 2016. He continues to recruit at a high level and will be pushing Ohio State each season to win the East. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: Like the Badgers program, Chryst sometimes gets overlooked. Maybe he’s not as flashy or outspoken as some, but he leads one of the most consistent programs in the country. In five years at Wisconsin, Chryst has failed to win at least 10 games only once and has won the Big Ten West three times. The only knock is the Badgers have yet to win the conference title game under Chryst, but odds are he’ll get a few more cracks. Andy Manis, Associated Press
4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: Considering Fitzgerald has been to nine bowl games, won 10 games in a season three times and has played in a Big Ten title game is impressive enough. That he’s done it at Northwestern is even more remarkable. There have been a few bad years sprinkled in, but with Northwestern’s commitment to upgrading its facilities, it would be wise to believe Fitzgerald is just getting started. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: It’s hard to look at Harbaugh’s record and find too much to complain about. In five seasons leading the Wolverines, he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons. Yet, that’s not why Harbaugh was hired at Michigan. The former quarterback was supposed to lead the Wolverines back to the top of the Big Ten and be a player nationally. That hasn’t happened, as Harbaugh has yet to win a division title, something that’s hard to ignore, even in the Big Ten East. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: If there’s a prize for consistency over a long period of time, Ferentz is at the top of the list. We might be a little tough on him on this list, especially for a guy who has just four losing seasons in 21, but it’s worth noting the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They came close by making the conference title game in 2015 and Ferentz has a better than .500 record in bowl games, but 7-8 wins a year lands you right here on this list. Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: The high-energy style of Fleck might rub some the wrong way, but he’s proven to be a winner. After leading Western Michigan to 13 wins and a spot in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, he had the Golden Gophers in a bowl game in Year 2 and in 2019 had Minnesota on the verge of a division title while winning 11 games and picking up a victory in the Outback Bowl. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Tom Allen, Indiana: Building momentum in football at Indiana is no simple task, as the Hoosiers have had a winning season only twice in the last 25 years. But one of those was last season when Allen led Indiana to eight wins and a top-25 ranking for the first time in a quarter of a century. The key will be maintaining the success, no simple task when the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are on the schedule every season. Al Goldis, Associated Press
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: The first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better from Brohm, who quickly turned the Boilermakers from a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten to a team that qualified for two straight bowl games and seemed to be an up-and-comer in the West. Injuries helped derail that momentum in 2019, and it will be interesting to see of Brohm can right the ship heading into 2020 and become a threat to win the West. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
10. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: This one falls into the difficult-to-judge category, as Schiano returns to Rutgers after leading the program to new heights from 2001-11. After two poor seasons leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano resurfaced in 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. That run prepared him for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, a team that has won just 13 games over the last five seasons. Seth Wenig, Associated Press
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has twice coached in the Super Bowl, once as a head coach and once as a coordinator, but that sort of success has been hard to come by in four seasons with the Fighting Illini with a 15-34 overall record. There were signs last season, though, that things are starting to turn as the Illini won six games and reached a bowl game for the first time under Smith. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: Judging a first-year coach is difficult, a task made even harder by the fact Tucker has been a head coach for a grand total of one year, going 5-7 at Colorado in 2019. It will be a tough transition for Tucker, who takes over for the winningest coach in program history — Mark Dantonio — and does so playing in the Big Ten East, one of the toughest conferences in college football. David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Scott Frost, Nebraska: There was plenty of buzz when Frost was hired after leading UCF to a perfect season in 2017. The former Cornhuskers quarterback finished his first season in Lincoln on a positive note, winning four of the final six games. But after some were picking the Huskers to win the West in 2019, they failed to qualify for a bowl game and finished at 5-7. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: It’s hard to ignore the numbers when looking at Locksley’s head-coaching resume. He went 2-26 as in less than three seasons at New Mexico, and after going 1-5 as the interim coach for the Terrapins in 2015, he had his best season in 2019, going 3-9 but winning only one Big Ten game as a quick start to the season quickly fizzled. He’s certainly ramped up recruiting, so there’s a chance he could quickly climb the rankings. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he is hopeful that sports will resume on campus this fall but so much is still in flux. 

    Manuel has been on weekly conference calls with Big Ten athletic directors and said while a final decision on the upcoming football season has not yet been reached, he believes that could come by the end of this month or early July.

    Manuel said these have been trying months because of the coronavirus and also the heightened level of social unrest following the death of George Floyd that launched protests across the country of police brutality against African-Americans.

    With much on his mind and plate, Manuel continues to work toward creating a safe return for Michigan student-athletes.

    Michigan football players, as well as men’s and women’s basketball players, started returning to campus this week to take part in COVID-19 testing as preparation for returning to voluntary conditioning workouts. According to Dr. Sami Rifat, the head team physician at Michigan, of the 221 COVID-19 tests taken this week, two athletes tested positive.

    College and professional athletics were suspended in mid-March, but there is growing momentum toward a college football season as long as the health and safety of athletes and staff can be maintained.

    “We’re all working at it,” Manuel said on a conference call with reporters Thursday.  “We haven’t had a final decision on the season and how it will look in every aspect of that. How many fans we’ll have in the stadium? I can tell you it won’t be normal. We won’t have 110,000 people in Michigan Stadium this year.

    “Will it be 50 percent or 30 percent or 20 percent or 10 or zero? I’m not sure. That will be a combination of listening to our public health officials knowing what our stadium capacity can handle, given the direction that is put out by the governor’s office. It all depends.”

    Manuel said he has had conversations with professional organizations in the state, as well, trying to determine the best approach to a return of sports.

    “It is going to be a different year,” Manuel said. “We know that from a capacity standpoint in our stadium, (and) financially it will be a much different year. We’re continuing to work on budget models, refining it, reducing expenses. There are a lot of unknowns right now.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month while appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up!” that it would be challenging to test an enormous number of fans attending a football game at Michigan Stadium. He said without a vaccine, having a full stadium wouldn’t happen.

    But Harbaugh said he and the players would have no issue playing games without fans or a partially full stadium.

    “Heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans,” Harbaugh said. “If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans.”

    Manuel said these have been trying months with the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest in response to the death of George Floyd that launched protests of police brutality across the country and world. Harbaugh and several of his players and assistants took part in recent a protest in Ann Arbor, and the Big Ten has launched an anti-racism and anti-hate coalition with staff and student representatives from each school.

    “It has been a tough time for all of us as we deal with both the coronavirus and the planning that needs to take place, as well as the social unrest given what happened to George Floyd, Rashard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and others,” Manuel said. “Very difficult times for us all, difficult times for our student-athletes, and we will continue to go through it. I think you’ve seen some of the quotes that my staff has put out related to some of the issues and incidents that have occurred.

    “I just want to make it clear that our student-athletes have a voice that I respect deeply, our coaches do, all of them. And in this time, many of our black student-athletes are hurting. I’m hurting as a black man, and it is something that we’re gonna continue to work toward and fix and make better in our society. And I have made sure that they understand that I want them to be proactive, take actions to move the needle, whether its registration to vote, whether it’s taking a knee if they want to do that and want to explain how they feel about it and why. And to really just continue to move us forward as a society, as a university as a community.”

