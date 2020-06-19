Go through the gallery above as The Detroit News picks Michigan State's best players at each position over the past 25 years. (Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

The Michigan football program has experienced a good deal of highs and lows over the past 25 years.

The undefeated national championship season in 1997 was the pinnacle, while the 3-9 record in 2008 was the lowest – the fewest wins for a Michigan football team since 1963.

Charles Woodson leaps to make an interception in the end zone during Michigan's Rose Bowl win over Washington State on Jan. 1, 1998. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP)

Jim Harbaugh has stabilized the program after the rocky years directed by Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke. Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a 47-18 record in his five seasons as head coach, but the Wolverines have not won the Big Ten championship since 2004 and they have lost eight consecutive games to their chief rival, Ohio State.

Plenty of All-Americans and All-Big Ten players have worn the Maize and Blue over the last quarter-century, which began with Lloyd Carr’s first season in 1995, and this is our attempt to highlight the best of the best since then.

