Michigan lands Scottsdale, Ariz. defensive end Quintin Somerville for 2021 recruiting class
The Detroit News
Published 6:58 p.m. ET June 20, 2020 | Updated 7:01 p.m. ET June 20, 2020
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High defensive end Quintin Somerville announced Saturday he will attend the University of Michigan, becoming the 18th member of the Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound strong-side defensive end is ranked the third-best player in Arizona, the 14th at his position and No. 150 player overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Somerville selected UM over Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn and Florida State.
Somerville is a smart pass-rusher with an array of counter moves, said Blair Angula, Mountain Region recruiting analyst for 247Sports. Angulo describes the recruit as being technically sound and one who has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power Five school.
