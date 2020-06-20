Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High defensive end Quintin Somerville announced Saturday he will attend the University of Michigan, becoming the 18th member of the Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound strong-side defensive end is ranked the third-best player in Arizona, the 14th at his position and No. 150 player overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Quintin Sommerville, defensive end (Photo: 247Sports)

Somerville selected UM over Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn and Florida State.

Somerville is a smart pass-rusher with an array of counter moves, said Blair Angula, Mountain Region recruiting analyst for 247Sports. Angulo describes the recruit as being technically sound and one who has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power Five school.