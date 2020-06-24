Michigan has a start to its 2021 basketball recruiting class.

Isaiah Barnes, a four-star forward from Illinois, verbally committed to Michigan on Wednesday. (Photo: 247Sports)

Isaiah Barnes, a 6-foot-6 forward from Oak Park (Illinois) River Forest, announced Wednesday he plans to play basketball for the Wolverines.

Barnes is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite, ranking No. 106 overall in the nation, No. 26 among small forwards, and No. 5 in Illinois.

Barnes held offers from Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia, DePaul, Illinois and Maryland, among others.