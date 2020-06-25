Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars.
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars.
    Cristian Dixon, a four-star receiver from Santa Ana Mater Dei in California, announced Thursday his commitment to Michigan’s 20201 football class.

    Dixon chose Michigan over Cal, LSU Oregon, USC, and Washington, among others.

    The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder is ranked No. 22 overall in California and No. 38 nationally at receiver, according to 247Sports composite. Last season, Dixon caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He transferred before last season to Mater Dei from Diamond Ranch.

    Michigan lost out on offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, who on Wednesday chose LSU — Michigan was a finalist. The Wolverines are still in on top in-state prospects, lineman Rocco Spindler and running back Donovan Edwards.

    Jim Harbaugh and his staff have commitments from 19 players for the 2021 class, which is ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten by 247Sports composite.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE