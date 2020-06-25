Cristian Dixon, a four-star receiver from Santa Ana Mater Dei in California, announced Thursday his commitment to Michigan’s 20201 football class.

Dixon chose Michigan over Cal, LSU Oregon, USC, and Washington, among others.

Cristian Dixon, a four-star receiver out of California, verbally committed to Michigan on Thursday. (Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports)

The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder is ranked No. 22 overall in California and No. 38 nationally at receiver, according to 247Sports composite. Last season, Dixon caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He transferred before last season to Mater Dei from Diamond Ranch.

Michigan lost out on offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, who on Wednesday chose LSU — Michigan was a finalist. The Wolverines are still in on top in-state prospects, lineman Rocco Spindler and running back Donovan Edwards.

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have commitments from 19 players for the 2021 class, which is ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten by 247Sports composite.

