Less than a week after receiving a commitment from four-star wing Isaiah Barnes, the Wolverines are in position to land another 2021 recruit.

Matthew Cleveland, a 6-foot-6, 189-pound guard from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, listed Michigan among his top five in a Twitter post on Monday. His group of finalists includes Florida State, Kansas, N.C. State and Stanford.

Matthew Cleveland (Photo: 247Sports)

Cleveland is rated a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite and ranks No. 24 overall in the nation, No. 3 among shooting guards and No. 2 in the state of Georgia. However, 247Sports alone has him rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 overall player in the 2021 class.

Cleveland, who averaged 22.6 points and 8.2 rebounds last season at Pace Academy, has shown a strong interest in Michigan. He included the Wolverines in his top 16 back in April, despite not receiving an offer from coach Juwan Howard until May 2.

In addition to Cleveland, Michigan also made the top seven for Chet Holmgren, a five-star center from Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy, last week. Holmgren is ranked the top big man and No. 3 recruit in the 247Sports composite. His final list includes Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

