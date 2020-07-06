Daxton Hill was the highest-ranked member of the Michigan football team's 2019 recruiting class, a five-star prospect who played in all 13 games as a true freshman.

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) collected 36 tackles, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 13 games as a true freshman in 2019. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Bigger things likely await Hill, who was among a group of second-year players ESPN expects to make a bigger impact this season.

"Hill, a five-star recruit out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to Michigan, flipped to Alabama and then flipped back, signing with the Wolverines," Tom VanHaaren of ESPN writes. "He played in 13 games last season, but didn't earn a lot of playing time early on.

"As the season progressed, he started to see more of the field, finishing with 36 total tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. With safety Josh Metellus off to the NFL, Hill should be one of Michigan's starting safeties in 2020."

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, in a call with reporters in May, included Hill among a group of players who have stepped up in the offseason as defensive leaders.

Michigan, which was 9-4 last season (6-3 in the Big Ten) opens its season Sept. 5 at Washington.