Michigan has added a high-scoring piece to its 2021 recruiting class.

Will Tschetter, a 6-foot-8 forward from Stewartville (Minnesota), committed to Michigan on Monday, according to his high school program’s Twitter account.

He was offered by Michigan on June 1 and picked the Wolverines over high-major offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.

Will Tschetter (Photo: Joe Ahlquist, Post Bulletin)

“The culture of basketball and how they have always been known to have success on and off the court,” Tschetter told Rivals.com about why he committed.

“I feel like Coach (Juwan) Howard established a trusting relationship from Day One that I met him; that not only goes for him but for the whole staff. They were just very genuine and humble people through the recruiting process.”

Tschetter led the state of Minnesota in scoring last season at Stewartville with 34.4 points per game. He’s ranked a three-star recruit and the No. 149 prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports composite.

He’s also rated the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota behind five-star center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 player in the country. Holmgren also holds a Michigan offer and listed the Wolverines among his seven finalists.

Tschetter joins four-star wing Isaiah Barnes in what could be a large 2021 class for Michigan. The Wolverines have at least five available scholarships for the 2021-22 season — assuming transfer Chaundee Brown isn’t granted immediate eligibility — but that number could grow based on Brown’s waiver and any additional roster attrition next offseason.

In addition to Holmgren, Michigan has recently made the top five for Matthew Cleveland, a four-star guard from Georgia, and the top 10 for Charles Bediako, a five-star center from Ontario.

