They are story lines Michigan fans likely have grown tired of hearing: The Michigan football team has lost eight straight to rival Ohio State, a stretch that includes Jim Harbaugh's entire run as the Wolverines' head coach.

Michigan has been outscored by a combined 118-66 in its last two meetings, and hasn't won in Columbus since 2000, where the two teams are scheduled to square off Nov. 28.

Hassan Haskins (25) and Michigan take on Ohio State on Nov. 28 in Columbus. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Still, The Game remains one of the most anticipated in the college football season. The Sporting News on Monday included it among its best games for 2020, calling it the top November conference clash on the calendar, despite the recent one-sided nature of the rivalry.

"All the pressure is on Michigan here," Bill Bender of the Sporting News writes. "The Wolverines are 0-5 against the Buckeyes under Jim Harbaugh, and they have not won at The Shoe since 2000. Blowout losses to Ohio State the past two seasons have amplified the pressure, too."

The Buckeyes dismantled the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor, 56-27, piling up 577 yards of offense — 10 more than the 2018 meeting in Columbus, where Ohio State rolled, 62-39.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said in May the losses "are a huge negative for us," and took the blame for his unit's performance. In a May interview on NBCSN’s “Lunch Talk Live” hosted by Mike Tirico, Harbaugh said "nothing makes us angrier" than losing to Ohio State, and that beating the Buckeyes is the next step in trying to win a championship.

"This game still produces the most story lines on rivalry week," Bender continued, "but when will Michigan change the narrative?"