Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars.
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars.
    Fresno (Calif.) Central East wide receiver Xavier Worthy announces his college commitment on Friday, and Michigan is hoping he decides to come to Ann Arbor.

    The Wolverines are heavily favored on the 247Sports Crystal Ball over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and more.

    When talking about Worthy, undoubtedly, the first trait that comes up is speed. He ran a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

    His ability in space is exactly what Michigan has been looking for in receiver prospects.

    “We have compared Worthy to DeSean Jackson multiple times because of his frame and explosive play-making style,” 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins said. “I still like that one, but breaking down his film again recently, you can see some Tavon Austin in him as well. A lot of track guys playing football are just straight-line guys, but Worthy has the ability to cut, change direction, make people miss in the open field.”

    Worthy was offered by 20 schools. For a time, it seemed as though this recruitment was headed Oregon’s way. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis continued to tout what Worthy would do in the Michigan offense and used fellow Californian Giles Jackson as evidence.

    “We’ve been talking every day,” Worthy said of Gattis, “exactly how Giles is getting used, so they can’t really see who’s getting the reverse and stuff. It’s just knowing somebody from Cali that went out there. It’s good knowing somebody from your home state.”

    If Worthy chooses Michigan on Friday, Gattis should get credit for continuing the battle when many saw Worthy staying out west. In fact, at one point, Worthy was ready to announce a decision but delayed, and it is believed the delay helped the Wolverines.

    “It takes me to a message board post about Xavier Worthy,” The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb said. “Someone said, ‘Why are you still recruiting this guy? He's going to go to Oregon. When a kid like that on the other side of the country commits to a school close to home, he never backs out, why even waste your time?’ This is a textbook example of why you stay the course … even if he had committed to Oregon.”

    As a sophomore, Worthy caught 54 passes for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns.

    Elite CB has Wolverines in top group

    Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Domani Jackson will be in the conversation for the top cornerback spot in the country in the 2022 class, and Michigan made his narrowed-down group of 10 schools.

    Jackson said Michigan is a school he grew up rooting for and the Wolverines have class of 2021 teammate Cristian Dixon committed.

    Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and USC comprise the rest of his top 10.

    UM offers in-state offensive lineman

    West Bloomfield rising sophomore offensive lineman Amir Herring was offered a scholarship by Michigan.

    The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Herring was a freshman starter for the Lakers.

    Herring is the cousin of former Michigan defensive end Lawrence Marshall.

    Kentucky, Maryland and Arizona State also have offered.

    More information

    Xavier Worthy profile

    Domani Jackson profile

    Amir Herring profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

